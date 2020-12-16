Michigan State HC Tom Izzo on Langford: ‘God, Am I Glad He Came Back’

Michigan State's Joshua Langford is attempting to regain what he lost in the previous two years, and Tom Izzo likes what he sees.

East Lansing, MI – When fifth-year senior Joshua Langford decided to return and play Michigan State basketball, it was knowing he hadn't played in nearly two years and admitting things might take time.

But right now, he looks confident; more importantly, his head coach believes in him.

"I think that's a testament to not just me, but also my teammates and my coaches," said Langford. "They've done a great job, continuously encouraging me and just trying to find me in different areas throughout the games. I definitely feel like I'm getting more of a rhythm."

Against Oakland, Langford scored a season-high 13-points in the 109-91 victory at the Breslin Center, along with four assists and five rebounds.

The majority of his contributions occurred after halftime when the Spartans needed it most, having only been up four-points to the Golden Grizzlies at the break.

"I still say for him and Joey (Hauser), they're a couple of weeks away from getting their feel back, but I thought this was the best Josh has looked," Izzo said. "It's exciting because he made a difference at halftime. He makes a difference on my team."

While the 65-year old isn't interested in forcing Langford to expand his role (something he hopes will happen naturally), Izzo is witnessing him get better.

"I think he's starting to feel more and more comfortable. And because of that, I think, Josh is just going to take off, I really do, if we can keep them healthy, and there's been no worries so far," said Izzo. "But, he's started to be a coach on the floor, on the bench. God, am I glad he came back."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1