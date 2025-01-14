Michigan State Legend Drops Bold Statement on Warriors' Future
Things are not exactly going all that well for Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors this NBA season.
The Warriors are on the fringe of the playoff hunt, which is not where they expected to be, especially after starting the year 12-3.
As a result, many are wondering what Golden State will do at the trade deadline. Will the Warriors go for broke and try to put another star alongside of Stephen Curry and Green in an attempt to make a run in the postseason?
Green actually doesn't think that strategy is worth pursuing.
“The beautiful part about being in the space that we're in is, Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and myself all disagree with mortgaging off the future of this organization, saying that we're going for it right now,” Green told Yahoo Sports. “Bad teams do that. Bad organizations do that. We're not neither one.”
The Warriors have won four championships while making six NBA Finals appearances since 2015, so they have definitely been the league's gold standard over the last decade.
However, Golden State lost Klay Thompson to free agency last summer, and Curry and Green are aging. This has taken the Dubs out of title contention, and it's hard to imagine any one midseason move changing that for the Warriors.
“So for us, if something is going to happen, it needs to be the right thing,” added Green. “We're not going to jump and make the wrong decision because we panicked. That's how you set your organization back five to seven years.”
The Michigan State Spartans legend has actually been playing some pretty fine basketball himself this season, averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists over 28.6 minutes per game. He is also shooting 36.6 percent from 3-point range.
That being said, it's pretty clear that Green has declined over the last several years and is no longer the All-Star caliber player he was during the peak of the Warriors' powers.
The same can even be said for Curry, who has seen his scoring average dip to 22.6 points per game.
Green is right: it would be silly for Golden State to mortgage its future for a pie in the sky chance of making another championship push.
