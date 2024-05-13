Michigan State Men's Basketball Roster Breakdown
Michigan State men's basketball will be heading into its 30th season with Hall-of-Fame coach Tom Izzo.
Izzo will look to rebound from what was supposed to be a Final Four contender last season. Players who used their extra year of eligibility, like Tyson Walker and Malik Hall, came back last year, as well as A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins, who were getting buzz that they could have been drafted into the NBA. Heading into next season, this roster is going to be very different from a year ago, and Izzo is going to have to find a new leader on the court to replace the seniors who have left.
Walker and Hall have graduated and are finished with college, while Hoggard and former Spartan center Mady Sissoko have entered the transfer portal.
On April 29, Sissoko committed to the University of California. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that Hoggard is down to five schools: Florida, Georgia, Vanderbilt, USC and Washington.
With the four seniors gone, Michigan State only has one senior left on the roster -- Jaden Akins -- as well as incoming transfer forward Frankie Fidler from the University of Nebraska Omaha. Fidler is a 6-foot-7 wing who can play both the three and the four spot, so this will allow Akins to play the two spot, which is more natural for him than playing the three, which he played the last two seasons.
The team will also have guard Tre Holloman entering his junior season. Holloman has always been a solid defensive player and passer but struggled with shooting beyond the arc. After showing flashes last year, he looks to improve his 3-point shooting consistency.
The great recruiting class from last year has all stayed on the roster -- Jeremy Fears, Xavier Booker, Coen Carr and Gherig Normand, who redshirted his first year. Booker will look to be in the starting lineup this upcoming year as he played quality minutes down the stretch last season and showed his skills as a Jaren Jackson Jr. type player.
The Spartans also have one of the top 2024 recruiting classes in the nation, a class that includes four-star prospects Jase Richardson and Kur Teng, as well as three-star commit Jesse McCulloch.
This isn't going to be as hyped as an offseason as compared to last year. However, that is something that could work to the Spartans' advantage.
Compare Michigan State to North Carolina from two years ago to last year -- a top team in the nation, bringing everyone back, then struggling with the expectations placed upon them. The next year, players moved on and new players came in. North Carolina was not ranked in the Top 20, yet eventually earned a No. 1 seed in the tournament.
Michigan State can have a season similar to that next year and hopefully get back the Final Four or even the national championship. As we all know, anything can happen in March.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.