Where Michigan State Men's Basketball's 2024 Recruiting Class Ranks
Michigan State men's basketball has not been very active in the transfer portal in recent years, having only brought in one transfer -- forward Frankie Fidler -- since former Spartan guard Tyson Walker in 2021.
However, Coach Tom Izzo's program is still among the best in the recruiting department, an area the legendary Spartans coached has always seemed to thrive in.
His incoming class, in particular, will be one to watch.
As of 2:30 p.m. CST on Thursday, 247Sports has Michigan State men's basketball's 2024 recruiting class ranked 15th in the nation in and third in the Big Ten.
The Spartans have two four-star recruits set to suit up for them on the hardwood next season -- combo guard Jase Richardson, son of Michigan State men's basketball legend Jason Richardson, and shooting guard Kur Teng from Haverhill, Massachusetts.
Jase Richardson played at Columbus High School in Miami, Florida after transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.
According to MaxPreps, Jase Richardson averaged 15.3 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 30 games for Columbus last season.
247Sports' composite rankings has Jase Richardson ranked as the No. 3 class of 2024 combo guard in the nation.
Teng is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard who is the No. 1 class of 2024 recruit in the state of Massachusetts, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and the No. 8 shooting guard in the nation. He is the 51st-best overall prospect nationally.
Michigan State also signed 2024 three-star big man Jesse McCulloch from Lutheran East High School in Ohio.
247Sports' composite rankings has the 6-foot-9, 190-pound commit ranked the No. 7 2024 prospect in Ohio and the 27th-best center in the nation.
Michigan State's 2024 recruiting class only has three signees, but that's enough for it to be one of the best in all of college hoops.
Izzo has made it clear he doesn't approve of the portal, and it certainly is not his No. 1 method for recruiting. But with a program that has excelled in developing prospects and produced great players at the professional level, you can never count Izzo out when it comes to his recruiting classes.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.