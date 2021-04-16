Michigan State Signee Pierre Brooks II Wins 2021 Mr. Basketball Award

MSU signee Pierre Brooks II became the 16th Spartan-bound player to take home the Mr. Basketball award.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball signee Pierre Brooks II became the 16th Spartan-bound player to win the Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award on Friday afternoon.

Brooks helped Detroit Douglass win the Division 4 State Championship on April 10 with a six-point (47-41) victory over Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian at the Breslin Center.

The 6-foot-6 senior guard averaged 33.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.4 blocks this season.

Brooks accumulated 2,889 points in the Mr. Basketball voting, beating Foster Wonders of Iron Mountain, Kobe Bufkin of Grand Rapids Christian, Legend Geeter of River Rouge, and Julian Roper II of Orchard Lake St. Mary's.

He joins a long list of MSU signees to win the award, including Cassius Winston, Foster Loyer, Matt Costello, Deyonta Davis, Dwaun Anderson, Derrick Nix, Paul Davis, Drew Neitzel, Keith Appling, Sam Vincent, Matt Steigenga, Anthony Miller, Jason Richardson, Kelvin Torbert, Marcus Taylor, and Jon Garavaglia.

The four-star recruit is the No. 3 ranked player in Michigan and a top-12 small forward in the 2021 recruiting class. Brooks committed to the Spartans last April and signed his letter of intent on November 11.

"He's probably come the farthest. Everyone said he can't do this or can't do that, and pretty soon, he's playing better and better," MSU coach Tom Izzo said. "I think Pierre Brooks has a chance to have a phenomenal career here because of the things we value: toughness, the ability to shoot the ball from long, long-range, play multiple positions."

