3 Keys To Michigan State Beating Indiana

Through eight games of Big Ten play, Michigan State (13-6, 5-3) is currently tied for second-place with Rutgers for second place in the conference, trailing front-runner Purdue by two games.

Up next, the Spartans face a road challenge on Sunday when they travel to Bloomington to battle the Indiana Hoosiers (12-6, 3-4). With the Boilermakers threatening to run away from the pack in the Big Ten, Michigan State needs to beat Indiana to stay within striking range atop the standings.

Here are three keys to the Spartans coming up with a big road win on Sunday:

1.) Get To The Free Throw Line

Michigan State is on pace to shoot its best free throw percentage as a team since 2006, but the Spartans are also on pace for their fewest free throw attempts per game since at least 1949, according to MLive's Kyle Austin.

It's no secret that Michigan State is a perimeter-oriented team. The Spartans have an excellent backcourt in A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker, but don't have a true post threat offensively. As a result, MSU struggles to consistently get to the foul line.

That could change on Sunday however, as Indiana commits more fouls than any other team in the Big Ten (17.1 per game). The Hoosiers are also second-worst in the conference in amount of free throw attempts allowed per game (16.5). Michigan State, which is shooting 75.8 percent from the foul line this season, must take advantage of this.

2.) Limit Trayce Jackson-Davis' Effectiveness

Indiana is a fairly balanced team offensively, with nine players averaging at least six points per game. For reference, Michigan State has just five guys averaging better than six points per game.

With that being said, senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is the straw that stirs the drink for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis is averaging 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists, while shooting 61 percent from the floor.

Michigan State has done an okay job defending traditional bigs this season, limiting both Michigan's Hunter Dickinson and Purdue's Zach Edey to 50 percent shooting earlier in the year.

However, Jackson-Davis is an entirely different type of post player. He's uber-athletic and can face-up and attack the basket off the dribble. This is a game in which the Spartans may miss Malik Hall the most, as there's no doubt that Hall would have drawn the defensive assignment against Jackson-Davis.

Mady Sissoko has the size and verticality to match Jackson-Davis, but does Sissoko have enough foot speed? That will be a major question come Sunday.

3.) Knock Down Open 3's

This seems like an obvious key, but I do believe this is an area in which Michigan State can do some damage.

Indiana is allowing opponents to shoot 34.6 percent from three-point range on average, which is the third-worst mark in the Big Ten. The Spartans, meanwhile, are shooting 37.8 percent from deep, which is the third-best mark in the conference.

After struggling from outside against Illinois (0-for-7) and Purdue (6-for-19), Michigan State returned to form in a big way against Rutgers, knocking down 12-of-22 attempts from three-point range.

The Spartans have three players shooting better than 40 percent from distance — Tyson Walker, Joey Hauser and Jaden Akins. Sophomore wing Pierre Brooks is also shooting 36.1 percent from three. Maybe this is the game that Brooks can come up big for MSU.