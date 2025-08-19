Rodney Bullard Jr. talks move from Division II to MSU

I've decided to enter the Transfer Portal as a Graduate Transfer with 1-2 years of eligibility left by Jan 2nd. I want to thank God and the entire Valdosta State Coaching Staff for this opportunity!

Career Stats: 2,000 All Purpose Yards 20TDS

Season Stats: 42 REC 1,001 YDS 12TDS pic.twitter.com/43RWqF9QSm