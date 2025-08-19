Rodney Bullard Jr. talks move from Division II to MSU
For a player to get the opportunity to shoot straight up from the Division II level to a Big Ten program, that person needs to ball out and then some. That's exactly what wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. did for two seasons at D-II Valdosta State, which helped lead him to Michigan State.
"It's been pretty smooth," Bullard said about making the large jump in competition on Monday. "There's more detailed stuff here. I believe the skill positions are around the same, the game speed's a little faster, but it's been a pretty smooth jump."
Bullard tore through the D-II level last year, going for 1,001 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns on just 42 catches. He was good for a whopping 23.8 yards per catch, a mark surpassed by only two FBS receivers last year (min. 20 receptions).
He also did it on one of the best teams in Division II football. Valdosta State went 13-1 last year, only falling to Michigan's own Ferris State in the national championship game.
"There's good players around everywhere," Bullard said about Ferris State, which has won three of the last four D-II titles. "Ferris (State), they get a lot of good guys. A lot of those guys probably could come up and play at this level. There are some guys that have done that, actually."
Growth since joining Michigan State
"I think just becoming a more polished receiver in all areas," Bullard said about where he's grown the most as a player since joining the Spartans in the spring. "Coach Hawk (Courtney Hawkins), he challenges us every day, he doesn't let us slack off on anything that we do, and I just think I'm a more balanced receiver in all areas."
He's been able to show it a bit during some of MSU's latest scrimmages, too. In the most recent one, Bullard was able to come down with a deep ball, according to head coach Jonathan Smith.
Other WRs making a jump
Bullard is also not the only new wide receiver jumping up at least one level. Michigan State has also added Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray from Group of Five schools Middle Tennessee State and Kent State, respectively.
"It definitely helps because you're not the only one doing it (going through a transfer)," Bullard said about having teammates in a similar situation as him. "You don't feel like you're so behind. You've got guys that you can call on and be able to go through the same experiences and things with you. It definitely helps a lot."
Biggest differences from Division II and Michigan State
For Bullard, the thing that has stood out most for him while going from D-II to the Big Ten has not been how fast other receivers or running backs are, but the differences there are in the trenches.
"I would say the (offensive and defensive) line is the biggest thing," he said. "There's some real nice guys on the perimeter all the time."
Then there's the massive difference in crowd size. Last year at Valdosta State, home games usually had about 3,000 or 4,000 people in attendance. His new home, Spartan Stadium, has a seating capacity of 75,005.
"It's going to mean a lot," Bullard said about what it'll mean to play in front of the Spartan faithful. "Just all the work you always put in from as a kid up until this point. Just being able to display your talents on the biggest stage, that's all you can ask for."
