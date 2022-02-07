Skip to main content

Michigan State falls in latest AP Poll following lopsided loss at Rutgers

The Spartans are 3-3 in their last six games, and have taken a hit in the polls as a result

Michigan State men's basketball has suffered another slide in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll following the Spartans' 84-63 loss at Rutgers on Saturday.

This week, Michigan State dropped four spots to No. 17 in the updated poll. The Spartans had a narrow 65-63 win at Maryland earlier in the week.

For the third consecutive week, No. 1 Auburn leads the poll, followed by No. 2 Gonzaga. Moving up one spot, Purdue now hold the No. 3 spot, while No. 4 Arizona climbed three spots in Week 14.

No. 5 Kentucky held its spot, as did No. 6 Houston. No. 7 Duke and No. 8 Kansas each rose two spots this week, while No. 9 Texas Tech made a five-spot jump. No. 10 Baylor fell two spots from last week.

Joining Michigan State and Purdue as ranked teams out of the Big Ten are No. 13 Illinois, No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 16 Ohio State. The Fighting Illini jumped five spots in this week's poll, while the Badgers fell three spots. The Buckeyes held their spot. Meanwhile, Indiana and Iowa fall amongst the "Others receiving votes".

The biggest riser this week was No. 18 Marquette, who jumped six spots with a win over No. 15 Villanova and a close loss to No. 11 Providence. The biggest drop was suffered by No. 12 UCLA, who fell nine spots following losses to Arizona and Arizona State in Week 13.

Michigan State will host Wisconsin and Indiana this week. For the full Associated Press Top 25 rankings, click here.

