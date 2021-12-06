Michigan State hoops enters Top 20 in Associated Press Poll

The Spartans strong start has them climbing the polls as Big Ten play arrives

Michigan State basketball has climbed three more spots to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Spartans went 2-0 last week with home wins over Louisville and Toledo, and are 7-2 overall as Big Ten play gets underway on Wednesday at Minnesota.

Michigan State is the second-highest ranked team in the Big Ten so far this young season, trailing only No. 1 Purdue who moved into the top spot this week. This marks the first time in the history of the AP Poll that the Boilermakers have been ranked No. 1.

Purdue is trailed by No. 2 Baylor, who defeated the Spartans in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament championship two weekends ago.

After holding the top spot through the first three weeks, No. 5 Gonzaga has dropped following losses to No. 3 Duke and No. 9 Alabama. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils --ranked No. 1 last week -- fell two spots following a loss to No. 21 Ohio State.

No. 4 UCLA, No. 6 Villanova, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Kansas and No. 10 Kentucky round out the Top 10.

No. 22 Wisconsin joins the Boilermakers, Spartans and Buckeyes as ranked Big Ten teams, while Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana all fall among the "Others receiving votes" category.

For the full Associated Press Top 25 rankings, click here.