Izzo Expects 2 Youngsters to Rise as MSU Season Continues

Tom Izzo's Michigan State teams are often built on toughness, pace, rebounding, and defense, which often take some time to master. His most successful teams have been led by upperclassmen who have gone through the process and learned to play basketball on his terms.



This year's team has the upperclassmen, with bigs Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper serving as prime examples of the old-school, learn-develop-improve approach to a college career, junior Coen Carr providing highlights on both ends of the floor, and redshirt sophomore point guard Jeremy Fears frequently playing like Izzo's best floor generals.



Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, right, and Jeremy Fears Jr. celebrate late during the second half in the game against Northwestern on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But for Michigan State to reach its full potential and continue its quest to dominate and win the Big Ten for a second straight season, its two impressive freshmen, Cam Ward and Jordan Scott, will have to become significant parts of the equation.



"I think those two guys are going to be very, very influential in us and we can do from here on out," Izzo said of his freshmen after Thursday's win over Northwestern. "They're both incredible kids. They play hard. They're pretty smart basketball players."



The Strengths and Roles of Cam Ward and Jordan Scott



Ward was the more highly-anticipated recruit of the two, adding a unique skill set and athleticism to the frontcourt, while Scott is more of a "three-and-D" shooting guard, but they've both had their brilliant moments this season.



Ward's performance in the second game of the season against Arkansas was considered his coming-out party, posting 18 points and 10 rebounds against a top SEC team. He was also impressive against North Carolina on Thanksgiving, but a wrist injury has limited his progress. Still, Izzo sees him progressing in other ways.



Michigan State's Cam Ward celebrates after a score and a Northwestern foul during the second half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Tonight, Cam Ward, I thought he brought something to the table," Izzo said after the Northwestern game. "He looked more like he did in that Arkansas game. I think you're going to see Cam just continue to get better."



Ward's presence will be critical over the next stretch of the schedule, as Michigan State faces several different schemes and will have to mix and match its bigs based on the lineups. He provides a certain versatility that the others don't have, and that could lead to him breaking outin Big Ten play.



Michigan State's Cam Ward, left, moves the ball as San Jose State's Ben Roseborough defends during the first half on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"That's why Cam's so important," Izzo added, "At 6-foot-8, he can rebound with a lot of people, but at 6-foot-8, he can guard guards, too. We're a little slow-footed other than him inside, so he becomes very, very, very valuable, and I think you're going to see him take a big jump."



Izzo is high on Scott's play and potential as well. The Virginia native hasn't had a (word) scoring game yet in his career, but he has constantly impressed with his work ethic and the little things he does on the court. With the uncertainty at the two-guard this season, Izzo has even considered starting the freshman, but he's playing so much anyway that it really doesn't matter.



Michigan State's Jordan Scott makes a 3-pointer against Northwestern during the first half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Scott was fouled on the play as well. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If he can start shooting the ball as well as many expected, he may see the floor even more.



"Jordan can shoot the ball, but he's struggled a little bit," Izzo said. "I've said he reminds me of Max Christie, and yet he's playing well defensively. Max didn't shoot it as well his first year either, but he really played hard defensively, and that's what Jordan's doing now. What he does [is] get those loose ball rebounds that I think really matter, so I'm glad he's on my team."



Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) makes a layup against Oakland forward Isaac Garrett (32) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's easy to see why Cam Ward and Jordan Scott are Spartans. They have the makings of potentially great players for the program. It's just a matter of mastering the learning curve and putting it all together. Once that happens, Michigan State's team will be even more dangerous.