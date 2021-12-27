Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan State hoops enters AP Top 10 for first time this season

    Fresh off a 5-game winning streak, the Spartans find themselves in the Associated Press poll Top 10 for the first time in 2021-22
    Author:

    After opening the season unranked, Michigan State basketball has entered the Associated Press Top 10 in Week 8 of the national poll.

    The Spartans moved up one spot from No. 11 last week following a 90-78 win over Oakland University, their fifth consecutive victory. Michigan State is 10-2 on the season, with their losses coming to current No. 1 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas.

    The Spartans will host High Point University on Wednesday, before returning to Big Ten play on Sunday when they travel to Northwestern.

    The Top 5 spots in the AP Poll remained unchanged, with No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 5 UCLA each holding serve, while No. 7 USC, No. 8 Iowa State and No. 9 Arizona rounding out the Top 10.

    Read More

    No. 13 Ohio State and No. 24 Wisconsin join the Spartans and Boilermakers as ranked Big Ten teams, while Illinois, Michigan, Iowa and Minnesota land amongst the "Others receiving votes" category.

    No. 14 Tennessee was the biggest riser of the week, climbing five spots after a 77-73 win over Arizona. Meanwhile, No. 19 Alabama had the largest plummet of the week, dropping nine spots after a 79-78 loss to unranked Davidson.

    For the full Associated Press Top 25 poll, click here.

    USATSI_17397929_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Michigan State hoops enters AP Top 10 for first time this season

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_17242775_168388427_lowres
    Football

    After another transfer portal entry, should Michigan State football be worried?

    Dec 25, 2021
    William Peagler
    MSU Football

    Florida hires former Michigan State running backs coach William Peagler

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_17338894_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Mel Tucker's Christmas Wish List for Michigan State football

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17397436_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Tom Izzo will try to unlock Michigan State's 'tremendous upside' following win over Oakland

    Dec 22, 2021
    USATSI_17396924_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Five Observations: No. 11 Michigan State tops feisty Oakland club in Detroit

    Dec 21, 2021
    SlackAndMooreDetroitKing
    MSU Recruiting

    Detroit is a key recruiting block in 2023 for Spartans

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_17074802_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Mel Tucker excited to get to work with Michigan State's 2022 early enrollees

    Dec 21, 2021