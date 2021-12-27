Michigan State hoops enters AP Top 10 for first time this season

Fresh off a 5-game winning streak, the Spartans find themselves in the Associated Press poll Top 10 for the first time in 2021-22

After opening the season unranked, Michigan State basketball has entered the Associated Press Top 10 in Week 8 of the national poll.

The Spartans moved up one spot from No. 11 last week following a 90-78 win over Oakland University, their fifth consecutive victory. Michigan State is 10-2 on the season, with their losses coming to current No. 1 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas.

The Spartans will host High Point University on Wednesday, before returning to Big Ten play on Sunday when they travel to Northwestern.

The Top 5 spots in the AP Poll remained unchanged, with No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 5 UCLA each holding serve, while No. 7 USC, No. 8 Iowa State and No. 9 Arizona rounding out the Top 10.

No. 13 Ohio State and No. 24 Wisconsin join the Spartans and Boilermakers as ranked Big Ten teams, while Illinois, Michigan, Iowa and Minnesota land amongst the "Others receiving votes" category.

No. 14 Tennessee was the biggest riser of the week, climbing five spots after a 77-73 win over Arizona. Meanwhile, No. 19 Alabama had the largest plummet of the week, dropping nine spots after a 79-78 loss to unranked Davidson.

