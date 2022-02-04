Michigan State hoops sets Big Ten record

The Spartans' men's basketball program has sustained a level of success never before seen in the Big Ten Conference

Michigan State men's basketball is in the midst of a Big Ten regular season championship race. The Spartans, 17-4 overall and 8-2 in conference play, currently sit just a half-game behind Illinois for first place in the league.

However, regardless where Michigan State finishes this season, the Spartans have already set a new Big Ten record this season. At 17-4, Michigan State has clinched a winning or .500 season for the 34th consecutive year, breaking the previous Big Ten record of 33 straight years set by Indiana from 1971-2003.

The Spartans streak of seasons finishing at least .500 began in 1989. Michigan State has 10 regular season games remaining this year, will play at least one game in the Big Ten tournament and at least one game in a postseason tournament. Even if the Spartans lost all 12 of those games — that's not going to happen — Michigan State would finish the year at 17-16.

Having a record of .500 or better isn't the benchmark for success at Michigan State. This is a program that strives for championships. However, the streak of 34 years at .500 or better shows the incredible sustaining power the Spartan program had under former head coach Jud Heathcote and continues to have under current head coach Tom Izzo.

Since this streak began, Michigan State has won a national championship, four outright Big Ten regular season championships and shared an additional seven Big Ten regular season championships. The Spartans have also won the most Big Ten Tournament championships (6) since the tournament's debut season in 1998.

No other Big Ten program can match Michigan State's success over the last three and a half decades.