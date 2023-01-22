Five Takeaways: Michigan State starts hot, wears down in loss at Indiana

Michigan State got off to a hot start on the road at Indiana, but the Spartans were hit with early foul trouble and ran out of gas in the second half of a 82-69 loss to the Hoosiers.

This was MSU's fifth consecutive game played on just two days rest, and with their limited depth the Spartans' fatigue was evident through the final 13 minutes of the game. After trailing by five at halftime, Michigan State took a 51-49 lead at the 13-minute mark, but was outscored 33-17 during that final stretch.

1.) Joey Hauser carries Spartans' frontcourt

Michigan State has been plagued by slow starts often this season, but that wasn't the case today as Joey Hauser came out flame-throwing for the Spartans. The senior scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting through the first six minutes of the game.

Indiana adjusted its defense of Hauser from there, making things much more difficult on the Spartan senior after his flurry to begin the game. Still, Hauser led Michigan State with 22 points, going 6-for-12 from the field and 9-for-12 from the foul line.

Once again, Hauser had to carry the load for the Spartans' frontcourt, playing 36 minutes and adding six rebounds to his point total.

Freshman Jaxon Kohler had some positive moments, but looked like a freshman in a hostile environment. He finished with nine points and six rebounds. Junior Mady Sissoko mostly struggled on both ends of the floor, finishing with four points, four rebounds and a block. Freshman Carson Cooper played just four minutes.

2.) Hoggard's early foul trouble

Michigan State led 21-14 when A.J. Hoggard picked up his second foul, and the wheels came off immediately after for the Spartans. MSU's offensive sets were a mess without their point guard directing traffic, and on the other end Indiana found its rhythm.

The Hoosiers outscored Michigan State 23-11 for the remainder of the half with Hoggard on the bench. I've been impressed with freshman PG Tre Holloman this season, particularly on the defensive end, but he really struggled today when asked to play extended minutes in place of Hoggard.

Hoggard didn't shoot the ball well today, going 2-for-8 from the floor, but he got to the free throw line often and went 7-for-10 to finish with 11 points. However, Hoggard's impact goes far beyond scoring production, and when he's not on the floor this team gets all out of sorts.

3.) Pierre Brooks looks lost

It's hard to imagine the pressure that sophomore wing Pierre Brooks must be feeling in the absence of Malik Hall, but it's become abundantly clear that he's not ready for the roll that Izzo has thrust upon him.

Brooks began the season shooting well from three-point range, but he's connected on just one of his last 13 attempts from deep, and has not hit a three since Jan. 3 against Nebraska. Today, the sophomore was 0-for-5 from the floor, including 0-for-3 from deep, and Michigan State was outscored by 15 points with him on the floor.

If Brooks isn't providing anything offensively, there's not much reason for him to be out on the floor, as his defensive struggles have been noted throughout the year. Yet, the Spartans need him out there because of the limited depth. It's a conundrum that may not have an answer this season.

4.) Jaden Akins leads MSU's backcourt

Despite the loss, Jaden Akins played very well today for MSU. The sophomore scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3-for-4 from three-point range. Akins looks fully healthy again, and that showed when he came up with a steal, raced up the floor on a one-man fast break and threw down a highlight-reel dunk.

The CBS broadcast noted before the game that senior shooting guard Tyson Walker did not participate in Michigan State's walk-through yesterday, as he dealt with a non-COVID related illness. Walker had eight points and four steals for the Spartans, but wasn't as aggressive offensively as we've come to expect.

5.) Michigan State's defense gets shredded

The Spartans had no answers for Indiana on defense today. Michigan State did a good job early, forcing Hoosier junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis into contested low post shots and he started 0-for-4.

However, once Jackson-Davis settled in, MSU tried to double him in the post and that opened up shooters. The Hoosiers shot a blistering 9-of-15 from three-point range and Jackson-Davis got his as well. The Hoosier junior finished with 31 points, shooting 10-for-20 from the floor and 11-for-13 from the free throw line.

This is where Michigan State really missed Malik Hall, as he's the Spartans' best front-court defender and would have physically matched up with Jackson-Davis better than anyone MSU had available today.

Up Next

The Spartans get a much-needed three days in-between games now, as they will host Iowa on Thursday. Michigan State then hits the road again with a road trip to Purdue and then a matchup with Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.