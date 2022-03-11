Five Takeaways: Michigan State survives horrific turnovers in final minutes to beat Maryland

The Spartans nearly squandered a 20-point lead against the Terps for the second time in four days

For the second time in four days, Michigan State men's basketball built a 20-point lead on Maryland. And, for the second time in four day, the Spartans tried their darndest to give it all the way back to the Terrapins.

Michigan State survived seven turnovers in the final two and a half minutes to hold on and beat Maryland, 76-72, in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Terrapins got to within 74-72 with 16 seconds left, after MSU's final turnover gave Maryland a shot to tie or win the game.

However, Terrapin senior Fatts Russell missed a stepback three-point attempt with under six seconds left, and Michigan State's Max Christie secured the rebound and was fouled. The Spartan freshman sank two free throws with 6.6 left on the clock to seal an unsatisfying victory for the Green and White.

"It's ridiculous what we did at the end, and I'm going to take total fault for it," head coach Tom Izzo told the Big Ten television broadcast immediately following the game. "The turnovers we made were insane."

After Michigan State jumped to an 18-1 lead in the matchup between these two teams this past Sunday, the Spartans got off to a nice start in this one as well. At the first under-16 timeout, Michigan State led 13-7 after knocking down five of their first six shot attempts.

The Spartans lead grew to as many as 10 points, 33-23, before Maryland went on a 7-0 run to get back to within one possession. Michigan State stretched their lead back to 43-34 by halftime.

The Spartans then came out of the locker room like a team on a mission, outscoring the Terrapins 14-3 through the first seven minutes of the second half to take a 57-37 lead.

But, just like the game four days ago, Michigan State got loose with the basketball, and Maryland came storming back. The Terrapins outscored the Spartans 35-19 in the final 13 minutes of play, aided by 11 second-half turnovers by MSU.

Michigan State advances, but the Spartans still struggle to put a full 40 minutes of basketball together.

1. Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers

We're belaboring the point here, but this really did become the story of the game in the final three minutes. "Turnover clusters" have been a topic of discussion with this team all season long and Michigan State looked like a high school JV team trying to break a press in the final two and a half minutes against the Terrapins. The Spartans finished the game with 16 giveaways, which led to a staggering 24 points for the Terrapins. Michigan State got away with it tonight, but make no mistake, this will get them beat in the NCAA Tournament.

2. Spartans share the rock

What makes the finish of tonight's game all the more mind-boggling was how well the Spartans had played to build its 20-point lead. Michigan State's offense looked better tonight than it has in a long, long time. The Spartans' shot 57 percent from the floor in the first half, and light up Maryland from the outside, hitting 7-of-11 attempts from the three-point line. As a team, Michigan State had nine assists on 16 total made baskets before the break.

Michigan State didn't shoot the ball as well after halftime, but still finished the game with 15 assists on 27 made shots. As a result of the ball movement, nine different Spartans scored on Thursday night, with six reaching at least eight points. AJ Hoggard came off the bench and did a nice job directing Michigan State offense, finishing with six assists himself and only one turnover.

2. Brown and Christie come to life

When Michigan State was going through the worst of its losing skid to end the season, both senior Gabe Brown and freshman Max Christie were struggling mightily with their shooting stroke. Brown seemed to climb his way out of the slump in the final couple games of the regular season, and Christie got his shot right tonight. The pair combined to score 29 points against the Terps, with Christie going for 16 on 4-of-6 shooting, and Brown adding 13 points on 5-of-8 from the floor. Christie was 3-for-3 from deep, while Brown went 2-for-4. This is the wing production that the Spartans need from this duo in March.

4. Better rebounding...until the end

Michigan State owned the glass for the majority of this game, but not for 40 minutes. The Spartans ended the game with a 40-30 advantage in rebounding, but still allowed Maryland to grab nine offensive rebounds. Most of those came in the second half, and they led to 13 second-chance points for the Terps. On the other end of the floor, Michigan State gave themselves some extra opportunities as well, with eight offensive boards leading to 12 points. Like the turnovers, this has been an area of concern all season, as Michigan State hasn't been able to find consistency here.

5. Wisconsin is next in the BTT quarterfinals

Michigan State advances to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals with this victory, where a matchup with 2-seed Wisconsin awaits. The Spartans and Badgers split games during the regular season, with both teams winning on their opponent's home floor. Wisconsin star guard Johnny Davis, the Big Ten Player of the Year, took an elbow to the face in the Badgers' last regular season game against Nebraska and sprained an ankle on the play as well. Davis had to leave the game, and the Badgers would go on to a 74-73 loss to the Cornhuskers. Davis is expected to play on Friday, but it's unclear if he'll be 100 percent. When Michigan State was at its best tonight, they more than looked like a team that can beat the Badgers, but you just never know when those stretches of ugly basketball are going to hit the Spartans.