Four takeaways: Michigan State blows double-digit lead, suffers critical loss at Penn State

The Spartans have lost five of their last nine games after blowing a second half lead to the Nittany Lions

Leading by as many as 14 points in the second half, No. 19 Michigan State went cold offensively and suffered a critical, 62-58 loss at Penn State on Tuesday night. The Spartans have now lost five of their last nine games.

With the game tied, 24-24, at halftime, Michigan State opened the second half with a 19-5 run to take a 43-29 lead with 14 minutes left in the game. Penn State punched back however, scoring 11 straight points to get back in the game.

The Spartans were in for a fist fight from there, and when the clock hit triple-zero, Michigan State found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard. The Nittany Lions took a 55-54 lead with 1:30 left in the game, the first lead for Penn State since it was 3-2 early in the contest. The Spartans never got back in front.

The first half was a similar story. Michigan State got off to a decent start, building a 16-9 lead through the first nine minutes of play. The Spartans' lead was 22-16 with just under six and a half minutes left in the first half, but MSU then suffered a scoring drought over the next five minutes of game action.

As a result, Penn State went on an 8-0 run to take a 24-22 lead, before Michigan State's Mady Sissoko scored the final bucket of the first half to even the score as the teams hit the locker room.

1. Same old Spartans?

Michigan State shot 45.8 percent from the floor in the first half, while Penn State shot just 27.6 percent, and yet, the game was tied. How does that happen? Because the Spartans had eight turnovers and allowed seven offensive rebounds to the Nittany Lions in the opening frame. Penn State had five more shot attempts than Michigan State in the first half.

When the Spartans built their 14-point lead in the second frame, a lot of that was due to limiting themselves to just one turnover and allowing just one offensive rebound during that seven minute stretch. But down the stretch, as the game tightened up, those similar issues plagued Michigan State again. The Nittany Lions hit a three-pointer off a Tyson Walker turnover, and scored five second-chance points in those crucial final four minutes when they outscored the Spartans, 12-4. It's the same story we've seen throughout this Michigan State season.

2. Michigan State halted in transition

After scoring 31 fast break points in the first matchup with the Nittany Lions, Michigan State's transition game came to a screeching halt in this rematch. The Spartans had zero fast break points in the first 20 minutes, and were held to just three for the game. Penn State made a concerted effort to limit the Spartans' points in transition, routinely sending four players back on defense after a shot attempt. That's what made the 10 offensive rebounds that Michigan State surrendered all the more perplexing. The Nittany Lions practically invited MSU to dominate the defensive glass, but instead, the Spartans allowed 15 second chance points for the game.

3. Julius Marble leads Spartans in scoring

No disrespect intended to Michigan State's backup center, but the Spartans are in trouble when Julius Marble leads the team in scoring. The junior had 14 points on an efficient 6-of-7 shooting night, and added eight rebounds and two blocks in an all-around excellent effort for the big man. But, Michigan State must get more out of its starting unit. Max Christie went 4-of-11 for 10 points; Gabe Brown was 2-of-8 for seven points; Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. had six points and five points, respectively, on a combined 4-of-12 shooting night. AJ Hoggard, making his second consecutive start, was held scoreless on just four shot attempts, but he did have five assists and no turnovers for the Spartans. Hoggard left the game midway through the second half with a sprained ankle. Michigan State has been one of the better shooting teams in the Big Ten this season, but struggled mightily in this one.

4. Michigan State's Big Ten title hopes take a hit

As mentioned above, this was a critical loss for the Spartans amidst a tight race for a Big Ten regular season championship. Michigan State still only trails league-leader Illinois by two games, but this loss — even on the road — to the team currently 11th in the conference standings could serve as a back-breaker. Now, at 9-5 in the Big Ten, the Spartans are tied with Rutgers for fifth place in the standings. Michigan State now faces a must-win situation this coming Saturday when they host the Fighting Illini. A victory keeps the Spartans in the race, but a loss almost assuredly ends MSU's hopes for a conference crown.