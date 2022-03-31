Skip to main content

Michigan State men's basketball freshman walk-on enters transfer portal

After one season with the Spartans, this freshman will seek another home to finish his collegiate career

Michigan State men's basketball will have significant roster turnover between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

Earlier this week, freshman walk-on Peter Nwoke announced his intentions to transfer from the program.

Nwoke joins seniors Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. as players from this season's roster who will no longer be with the team in a year's time.

Michigan State is still waiting on a final decision from its third senior, Joey Hauser, who still has a year of eligibility remaining due to the extra year granted in 2020 by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nwoke committed to the Spartans as a preferred walk-on in the 2021 recruiting class after a four-year high school career at Orchard Lake St. Mary's High School in the Metro Detroit area. During his high school senior year, Nwoke averaged 9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game.

A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Nwoke did not play organized basketball until moving to the United States in 2017, his freshman year of high school. After four years playing high school basketball, Nwoke was ranked the No. 7 prospect in the state of Michigan by PrepHoops.com.

This year, as a freshman at Michigan State, Nwoke did not enter a game at any point during the 2021-22 season, and was able to redshirt. This means that Nwoke will have four years of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up.

As a non-scholarship player, Nwoke's departure has little effect on Michigan State's plans for the 2022-23 roster. The Spartans had two scholarship positions open up with Brown and Bingham Jr.'s departures, and Tom Izzo and his staff have already been actively seeking veteran help in the transfer portal.

More updates to the Michigan State men's basketball roster will be provided as the offseason progressed.

