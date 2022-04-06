Former Michigan State hooper sets franchise record for Memphis Grizzlies

JJJ continues to do his thing in the professional ranks!

One of the rare one-and-done players to come through East Lansing, Jaren Jackson Jr. is no stranger to breaking records.

As a Spartan freshman, Jackson Jr. shattered Michigan State's single-season record for blocked shots with 106, easily surpassing the previous high mark of 72 set by Ken Johnson in 1984-85.

The former freshman sensation has been up to his usual tricks in the professional ranks as well, and Jackson Jr. just set the Memphis Grizzlies' franchise record for blocks in a single season.

With three blocks last night against the Utah Jazz, Jackson Jr. now sits at 172 blocks this year, surpassing Pau Gasol's record of 169 set in 2001-02.

In four professional seasons, all with the Grizzlies, Jackson Jr. has compiled 364 blocks over 202 games played in his career, and average of 1.8 per game. The former Spartan is averaging 2.3 blocks per game this season, the first in which Jackson Jr. has been healthy for the entirety of the year.

Jackson Jr. is also averaging 16.4 points, a career-best 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals in Memphis this season. He was drafted No. 4 overall in 2018 by the Grizzlies.

In his lone season at Michigan State, Jackson Jr. averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game. He also displayed remarkable shooting ability for a 7-footer, connecting on 79.7 percent of his free throws and 51.3 percent of his field goals, including 39.6 percent from beyond the three-point line.

During his career in Memphis, Jackson Jr. has shot 45.3 percent from the floor, 35.1 percent from three-point range and 79 percent from the foul line. His career averages stand at 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocks.