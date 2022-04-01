He will gather information from pro scouts before making a final decision on his future

Michigan State freshman guard Max Christie has entered his name into the 2022 NBA Draft, while maintaining the final three years of his college eligibility through the draft process.

"It has always been my dream to play in the NBA, and I am excited to announce I will enter my name in the 2022 NBA Draft process," Christie said in his post on Instagram. "I am humbled to have this amazing opportunity, and I look forward to receiving an accurate assessment and feedback from the NBA on where I stand."

Christie led all Big Ten freshman in 2021-22 by playing 30.8 minutes per game. The freshman averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 turnovers per game during his rookie campaign. Christie shot 38.2 percent from the field, 31.7 percent from three-point range and 82.4 percent from the free throw line.

The freshman was routinely asked to defend the opponent's best perimeter player this season as well, and he finished the season with a plus-65 plus-minus rating.

Through the first two and a half months of the season, Christie was selected as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week five times, though the freshman's production tailed off towards the end of the season.

Head coach Tom Izzo suspected that freshman fatigue may have played a factor in that due to high volume of minutes that Christie was asked to play. The freshman shot just 23.9 percent from three-point range in the months of February and March.

Christie will be able to go through the draft process — get feedback from professional scouts, workout for teams, interview with teams — while his three remaining years of college eligibility remain protected. Underclassmen have until June 1 to remove their names from the 2022 NBA Draft and return to college.

"I want to thank my family, my teammates, Coach Izzo and his entire staff, and all the great Spartan fans for their support throughout this past basketball season," Christie said.

"I am excited for the new challenges this will present, and I thank everyone in advance for your continued support."

Michigan State seniors Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. also elected to turn pro, rather than take advantage of a fifth year of eligibility granted by the NCAA's COVID waiver policy. Fellow senior Joey Hauser has two years of eligibility remaining, but has yet to announce his intentions for the 2022-23 season. College players will eligibility remaining have until April 24 to submit their named into the 2022 NBA Draft process.