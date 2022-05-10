More Details Emerge On Adreian Payne's Death

Payne and his girlfriend were attempting to mediate a domestic dispute

Both the Michigan State and basketball communities suffered a terrible loss on Monday with the death of former Spartan and All-Big Ten honoree Adreian Payne.

One day later, further details have emerged on the events leading up to the shooting that took Payne's life after the Orange County Sheriff's Office released an arrest affidavit on Tuesday morning.

Michigan State beat writer Kyle Austin of MLive.com reported on those details.

According to an arrest affidavit released on Tuesday morning, Dority arrived home after midnight on Sunday night to find Payne and his girlfriend sitting in a parked car near his house. Payne’s girlfriend, identified only as Tara in the documents, was asked to come to the house to mediate in an argument between Dority and his girlfriend, Tatiana Mesa. Dority approached Payne’s car upon arriving home and the two began arguing. Dority then went into the house, retrieved a 9mm handgun, returned to the street in front of his house and fired one shot at Payne.

Austin went on to write:

Dority told police that he believed his actions were justified to protect his home and family. Dority placed a call to 911 after the shooting and remained on the scene until police arrived. He told police he believed that Payne was armed, but police found no gun with Payne. OCSO Detective Christopher Gilbert wrote that Payne “did not pose an immediate threat to Dority” and noted that Dority left the scene to retrieve his gun.

Based on these new details, it appears that Payne and his girlfriend were trying to be helpful to a couple in the middle of a domestic dispute. If this is true, it makes it all the more devastating that the incident resulted in Payne losing his life.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo issued a statement upon learning of Payne's death, stating he was "in shock" and that he had talked to several players from all eras of Spartan basketball, each with a fond memory of Payne.

“Today is a difficult and sad day for the Spartan basketball family," Izzo said.

In addition, former Michigan State and current Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said that he and his wife would pledge $100,000 to start a fund in Payne's name.

