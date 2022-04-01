Michigan State's Nia Clouden earns All-America honors from WBCA and Associated Press

MSU's Nia Clouden adds to an already impressive resume ahead of the WNBA Draft

Michigan State star guard Nia Clouden has added more awards to her already impressive resume as the WNBA Draft nears.

On Thursday, Clouden was named a honorable mention All-American by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association. This comes two weeks after the senior was also named All-America honorable mention by the Associated Press, and 11 days before the WNBA Draft.

Clouden is being projected as high as the No. 4 overall pick by the Indiana Fever, as well as at No. 6 overall (Indiana Fever) and No. 11 overall (Las Vegas Aces).

In her four-year career, Clouden was named first team All-Big Ten as a senior and junior, as well as second team All-Big Ten as a sophomore, and honorable mention All-Big Ten as a freshman. She is one of just seven Spartans to be named All-Big Ten in all four years of her collegiate career.

This season as a senior, Clouden led the Spartans with 20 points per game, the fifth-highest mark in the Big Ten Conference. She led the league in free throw shooting at 88.8 percent, and was ninth in the Big Ten in both assists per game (4.2) and overall shooting percentage (43.4 percent). Clouden added 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game to her stat line.

Clouden led the Spartans in scoring in each of her final three seasons in East Lansing. She averaged 16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game over her career.

Michigan State women's basketball went 15-15 overall this season, with a 8-9 mark in Big Ten play. The Spartans won one game in the Big Ten Tournament, before being eliminated by top-seeded Ohio State.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Clouden broke the school record for points in a single game when the she dropped 50 in a double overtime loss to Florida Gulf Coast.