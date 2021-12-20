Michigan State's Nia Clouden makes history

Michigan State women's basketball had its record books rewritten after senior guard Nia Clouden scored 50 points in an 85-84 double overtime loss to Florida Gulf Coast on Monday.

Clouden's scoring effort is the highest single-game mark in MSU women's basketball history, besting the previous record of 42, set by Tori Jankoska in 2017 against Ohio State. The mark also ties the men's basketball single-game scoring record, matching the 50 points scored by Terry Furlow in 1976 against Iowa.

Incredibly, Clouden made only one three-pointer on her way to the scoring record. She shot 17-of-28 from the floor, and was a sizzling 15-for-17 from the free throw line. Clouden went 1-of-4 on three-point attempts. She added six rebounds and a steal to the box score.

Clouden got off to a strong start, scoring 12 points in the first quarter, but followed it up with just 2 points in the second frame. The senior then scored 11 points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth. She shot attempt with 24 seconds left in the game missed the mark, and the game went to overtime.

In the first extra frame, Clouden scored seven points. When the clock hit triple-zero, the Spartans and Eagles remained tied forcing double OT. Clouden scored all eight of MSU's points in the second frame, but the Spartans fell short by a single point in the eventual defeat.

Clouden's previous career-high was 34 points, which she scored against Michigan last season in March. Her season-high heading into this game were 24 points against Marshall, back on Nov. 28.

For the season, the senior is averaging 21.8 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from the three-point line. She's also shooting an outstanding 90.8 percent from the free throw line. Clouden also averages 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.