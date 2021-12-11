Five Observations: No. 19 Michigan State flies past Penn State

Marcus Bingham Jr. had a double-double to lead Michigan State to a 80-64 win over Penn State to improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play. The Spartans have won four in a row and are 9-2 overall on the season.

It was a back-and-forth start, as the teams played to a 14-14 tie through the first eight minutes of play. Tied 23-23 with 7:43 left in the first half, Michigan State went on a 12-4 run over the next four minutes, aided by several fast break baskets.

Sparked by that run, the Spartans seized control of the game as the first half came to a close, leading 42-29 at the break.

Michigan State opened the second half the same way they closed the first, expanding their lead to 19 points in the first two minutes of the final frame.

Penn State had no answer to the Spartan onslaught, never getting within 14 points in the second half.

1. Fast break points

We know Tom Izzo-coached teams want to get out and run -- off missed shots, off turnover, off made shots -- and the Spartans were very effective in that today. Michigan State had 20 fast break points in the first half, and 31 for the game. Penn State had 3 fast break points in the game. In the opening 13 minutes of play, the Spartans got a plethora of easy dunks and layups on the offensive game by catching the Nittany Lions jogging back on defense. The run-and-gun style of play can lend itself to turnovers, but Michigan State had just 11 giveaways for the game.

2. Balanced scoring, assists-made basket ratio

This is becoming a good trend for Michigan State. Nine different players scored for the Spartans in the first half, with Gabe Brown's eight points leading the way at halftime. The ball movement was sound throughout the game. The Spartans had 21 assists on 31 made baskets on the day, which Izzo will take every time out. Michigan State finished with seven players who scored seven points or more. Brown finished with 15 points to lead MSU.

3. Double-double for Marcus Bingham Jr.

Saturday was an excellent day for Marcus Bingham Jr., who finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double. The senior shot 4-of-5 from the floor, and knocked down a three-pointer in transition which brought a smile to Izzo's face. Bingham Jr. also did his expected work on the defensive end with 3 blocks, and handed out 2 assists. The senior's effort on the defensive end has been pretty consistent throughout the season, and when he commits to his role on the offensive end, good things happen for the Spartans.

4. Efficient day for Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard

Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard have been under a microscope all season long. They've had a couple good games, and a couple games that left us wanting more. Against Penn State, the pair of point guards played extremely well. Walker led the way with 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting, while handing out 9 assists with 1 turnover. The junior transfer also had 3 steals to cap his excellent performance. Hoggard, meanwhile, complemented the starting point guard with 7 points on 3-of-7 shooting, with 2 assists and a blocked shot. The two point guards seem to be trending in the right direction, and that's correlated with Michigan State's overall success in recent games.

5. Michigan State 2-0 start to Big Ten play

The Spartans are 2-0 in conference play and must be feeling confident heading into the holiday season. Michigan State is playing good basketball right now, but will have ten days off until traveling to Detroit to play Oakland at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 21. The Spartans will then host High Point University on Dec. 29 before returning to Big Ten play on Jan. 2 at Northwestern. The Spartans have gotten off to the start they wanted, and have a series of winnable games coming here in the next couple weeks.