Skip to main content

Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. declares for NBA Draft, forgoes extra year of eligibility

The Spartan's all-time leading shot-blocker will begin preparations for a professional career

Michigan State men's basketball Twitter page confirmed on Tuesday night that senior center Marcus Bingham Jr. will compete in the 2022 NABC-Reese's Division I College All-Star Game this Friday in New Orleans.

This comes two days after WZZM 13's Mike Lacett reported that Bingham Jr. would forgo an extra year of eligibility at Michigan State and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft, which has now been confirmed.

Bingham Jr. will be joined at the College All-Star game by teammate Gabe Brown, who also announced this week that he would forgo the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season, Bingham Jr. became Michigan State's all-time leading shot-blocker, eclipsing former Spartan Xavier Tillman's mark of 153. The record-breaking swat came in the Spartans' second matchup with rival Michigan, as Bingham Jr. blocked Wolverine freshman Moussa Diabate's layup attempt out of bounds.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bingham Jr. had 77 blocked shots this year as a senior, and finishes his career with a total of 168 denials. The 7-footer had a stat line of 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game this past season. He shot 52.3 percent from the field, 41.5 percent from three-point range and 74.7 percent. 

The senior's decision to forgo an extra year of eligibility is not a surprising one, as Bingham Jr.'s post-game comments following the Spartans' loss to Duke in the NCAA Tournament indicated he would not be back.

At present, it is unclear whether the senior has signed an agent, but draft prospects who do have until June 1 to withdraw their names from consideration for the NBA Draft. However, it appears that Bingham Jr's decision is fairly set in stone.

With Brown and Bingham Jr. heading out of the door, senior power forward Joey Hauser is the only remaining senior yet to make a decision about the 2022-23 season. With a lack of depth in the frontcourt, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is expected to scour the transfer portal this offseason for viable options to help the Spartans in the low post next season.

mel tucker
Football

Everything Mel Tucker said ahead of Michigan State's third week of spring practice

By Matthew Lounsberry50 minutes ago
JalenBridges
MSU Recruiting

Former West Virginia small forward Jalen Bridges is expected to visit Michigan State

By Kenny Jordan1 hour ago
USATSI_16795005_168388427_lowres
Football

Mel Tucker likes what he sees from Michigan State's new coaching hires

By Matthew Lounsberry23 hours ago
USATSI_5717568_168388427_lowres
Football

Former Michigan State D-line coach hired by MAC school

By Matthew LounsberryMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17279023_168388427_lowres
Football

Everything Michigan State OC Jay Johnson said at Spartans' spring practice

By Matthew LounsberryMar 27, 2022
USATSI_16880905_168388427_lowres
Football

VIDEO: Michigan State football continues to embrace national championship aspirations

By Matthew LounsberryMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17941075_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State's Gabe Brown signs with agent, forgoes extra year of eligibility

By Matthew LounsberryMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17494568_168388427_lowres
Football

Georgia transfer Ameer Speed: Michigan State is ‘close’ to competing for a national championship

By Matthew LounsberryMar 24, 2022