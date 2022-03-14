Michigan State vs. Davidson intrigue goes beyond a reunion between Tom Izzo, Foster Loyer

When Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo turned on his television to watch Davidson during this basketball season, he had no idea that the Wildcats would be the Spartans’ first round opponent in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Izzo watched to support one of his former players, Foster Loyer, who spent three seasons in East Lansing before transferring to Davidson last offseason.

“I’ve watched them a couple times, because I actually talk to Foster quite often,” Izzo said.

After serving as a role player his first two years at Michigan State, and primarily a backup in his third year, Loyer averaged 4.2 points, 2.3 assists and 1.6 rebounds over 16.6 minutes per game in his final season as a Spartan.

His transfer to Davidson has resulted in an increased role with the Wildcats, as Loyer has started in 24 of his 25 games played. His minutes per game have nearly doubled to 31.2, and he’s increased his scoring average to 16.9 points per game. Loyer is shooting 45.8 percent from the floor, and 45 percent from three-point range. His 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game have also been an increase.

In addition to the production that Loyer brings to Davidson, Izzo called the junior “a coach on the floor” and “as smart a guy” as Izzo has ever competed with and against. Asked about how his players reacted to a matchup against a former teammate, Izzo had this to say:

“When you’re in the NCAA tournament, it should be exciting,” he said. “You should enjoy it, and I know our players probably felt a little weird. Foster Loyer didn’t leave here in a bad way, he left here in a great way, and those guys – a lot of them stay in touch with him.”

In addition to the obvious connection that Michigan State has with Loyer, Izzo has also spent time with Davidson head coach Bob McKillop. Two of the universities most recognizable players – Steph Curry and Draymond Green – play together with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, and Izzo said that he and Mckillop have watched the Warriors play together.

Izzo and McKillop have also served on an ethics committee for college basketball as well.

“Bob’s been a great coach. I know Bob pretty well. He does a hell of a job,” Izzo said, and he expected McKillop to use Loyer’s knowledge of Michigan State as the Wildcats’ game plan for the Spartans.

“He’s probably more valuable than their assistants, and that’s no insult to their assistants,” Izzo said of Loyer. “But, [Foster] knows our players, he knows me, he knows our plays. But, at the end of the day, players still play the game. Bob Mckillop is such a good coach – if Foster wasn’t there, he’s going to have Michigan State down.”

As good as Loyer has been for Davidson this season, the Wildcats have a variety of offensive weapons to utilize against the Spartans. Senior Luka Brajkovic was the Atlantic 10’s Player of the Year, averaging 14.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He shoots 58.7 percent from the floor, and 42.3 percent from three-point range.

Davidson has four players who average double figures in scoring, and the Wildcats are the eighth-best three-point shooting team in the country. All six Davidson players who play 20 minutes per game or more shoot at least 38 percent from deep.

“It’s a matter of how we execute, how they execute, how they shoot, how we shoot. Who wins the effort-related battles? That’ll determine the game,” Izzo said.

The Wildcats won the regular season Atlantic 10 championship, before falling to Richmond in the conference tournament. Yet, Davidson still had a good enough resume to be selected into the field of 68, which is more impressive to Izzo than if the Wildcats had won the Atlantic 10’s automatic bid in the conference tournament.

“When you don’t win your conference [tournament] championship and get in, it kind of tells you how good you really are in some of the conferences,” he said.

The result of Friday’s game won’t tarnish the relationship between Michigan State’s head coach and hs former player. Izzo has known Loyer since he was in ninth grade, and said he’s been “a Foster fan before, during and I will be after” the Spartans battle the Wildcats.

Just like Green and Curry will still be teammates and friends after their alma maters duke it out in the NCAA Tournament.

“I know Draymond and Steph are probably having a field day out there,” Izzo said in jest. “[Former NFL coach Steve] Mariucci and I bet dollars, they probably bet hundreds of thousands of dollars on the game. That’s the difference in being from the U.P. and being in the NBA.”