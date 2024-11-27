Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Spartans' Loss to Memphis
Michigan State fought with pride as it rallied back from what had been a 15-point second-half deficit against Memphis, but the Tigers prevailed to continue their unlikely run in the Maui Invitational.
Meanwhile, Michigan State falls to 5-2 and will look to finish third in this tournament when it faces the loser of Auburn-North Carolina.
The Spartans shot better from deep in Tuesday's loss, making seven 3-pointers after going just 2-of-21 from the field on Monday.
But they underperformed in other areas and were ultimately unable to put together a well-rounded showing.
Our Aidan Champion recaps the loss on this postgame edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast. You can watch the episode below:
"I saw some uncharacteristic things [from my team]," said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo after the loss.." First half -- we've been shooting the daylights out of the free throws -- and we missed, I think, five in a row, five out of seven, something like that. And that was in a stretch where even Magic [Earvin 'Magic' Johnson] said, If we would have made those, we'd have been up at half. Disappointed we didn't get back on defense. We were changing, and couple of our guys had trouble getting back when they had breakaways, I think four of them. Offensive rebounds, we probably did a pretty good job against a team that's pretty athletic and physical, yet we didn't score on them. We had six more offensive rebounds; they had more second-chance points.
"And the final one was, I thought Penny [Hardaway] did a hell of a job. And I mean, [Tyrese] Hunter made some incredible shots. I mean, incredible shots. I thought our guys defended it pretty well most of the time. And give him credit. Give them credit. They made some shots when they needed them, and we just couldn't come back. They took us out of some stuff early. I thought they punched us in the mouth. I thought we responded a little bit, and then they came back in that second half and did it again, and we didn't respond as well."
