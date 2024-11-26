Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Spartans' Win Over Colorado
Michigan State men's basketball has set itself up to battle for a spot in the Maui Invitational title game with its opening-round win over Colorado on Monday.
The Spartans handled the Buffaloes, 72-56, a game they won despite shooting just 2-of-21 from distance.
Michigan State was led by freshman guard Jase Richardson, who totaled 13 points in the victory. Other contributors included senior forward Frankie Fidler, who turned in 9 points, redshirt freshman point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. who had 8 points and team-high six assists and senior center Szymon Zapala, who finished with 7 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Our Aidan Champion breaks down the win on this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast. You can watch below:
The Spartans are one step closer to accomplishing their goal of winning the tournament. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said doing so would be what he would consider to be a successful trip.
"[I] think I know how good North Carolina is, I think I know how good UConn is, I think I know how good Colorado and Iowa State and Auburn are," Izzo said last week. "And I'm leaving out Dayton, and they're damn good. But I don't know -- I think they're good, I don't know how good. So, when I get there and see it a little bit, I'll have a better idea and maybe then I'll change. But I mean, we're going to go and try to see what we can do. But there's going to be some good teams that are going to come back 1-2, and there's going to be one or two good teams that could come back 0-3. And that's the way it is in this tournament."
The Spartans will take on Memphis in the semifinal round on Tuesday. That game is set for 6 p.m. EST. The winner will advance to the championship round on Wednesday.
