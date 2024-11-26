Spartan Nation

Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Spartans' Win Over Colorado

Michigan State defeated Colorado, 72-56, in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday.

Aidan Champion

Nov 25, 2024; Lahaina, Hawaii, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches his team take on the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2024; Lahaina, Hawaii, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches his team take on the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan State men's basketball has set itself up to battle for a spot in the Maui Invitational title game with its opening-round win over Colorado on Monday.

The Spartans handled the Buffaloes, 72-56, a game they won despite shooting just 2-of-21 from distance.

Michigan State was led by freshman guard Jase Richardson, who totaled 13 points in the victory. Other contributors included senior forward Frankie Fidler, who turned in 9 points, redshirt freshman point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. who had 8 points and team-high six assists and senior center Szymon Zapala, who finished with 7 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Our Aidan Champion breaks down the win on this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast. You can watch below:

The Spartans are one step closer to accomplishing their goal of winning the tournament. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said doing so would be what he would consider to be a successful trip.

"[I] think I know how good North Carolina is, I think I know how good UConn is, I think I know how good Colorado and Iowa State and Auburn are," Izzo said last week. "And I'm leaving out Dayton, and they're damn good. But I don't know -- I think they're good, I don't know how good. So, when I get there and see it a little bit, I'll have a better idea and maybe then I'll change. But I mean, we're going to go and try to see what we can do. But there's going to be some good teams that are going to come back 1-2, and there's going to be one or two good teams that could come back 0-3. And that's the way it is in this tournament."

The Spartans will take on Memphis in the semifinal round on Tuesday. That game is set for 6 p.m. EST. The winner will advance to the championship round on Wednesday.

Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Aidan Champion
AIDAN CHAMPION

Home/Basketball