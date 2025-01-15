Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Previewing Spartans' Matchup With Penn State
No. 12 Michigan State will be looking to stay perfect at home as it gears up to host Penn State on Wednesday.
The Nittany Lions come off a narrow 1-point loss to No. 13 Oregon. While the Spartans have been rolling at home, they cannot afford to overlook this Penn State team, which will be determined to snap a three-game losing streak.
Our Aidan Champion and host Bryan Anthony Davis preview Wednesday's contest on this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference following his team's victory over Northwestern on Sunday:
Izzo: "What a strange game. I was concerned about the quick turnaround. I thought my staff did a great job again getting us prepared. The players were phenomenal as far as the prep for the game, and then, we had some plane problems yesterday; didn't shoot and all the things you normally do, so a little adversity, and I thought we handled it pretty well. We came out to play maybe our best half of basketball against a team that everybody talks about them being 1-2 [in conference], and they play that Iowa game 100 times and they win it 99, it just happened. And they lost two games that I think they deserved to win and three and be 3-1 besides 1-3. ... They're struggling a little bit like we did. [Ty] Berry's a good player, and when our shooters were not shooting, it really affects the whole game. But [Nick] Martinelli and [Brooks] Barnhizer, I mean, we put a lot into those two guys. And they're really good players and really tough kids. And God, as a fan, I love to watch them. But we did what we had to do, we didn't play as good the second half; I think they had something to do with it, and I think we had something to do with it. But this is a big road win for us right now. I think any road win is a big win, but against a quality team, and playing pretty good three-quarters of the game."
