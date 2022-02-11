Skip to main content

Michigan State women upset No. 4 Michigan at the Breslin Center

The Spartan women's basketball team came up with a huge home upset of the rival Wolverines

Michigan State's women's basketball team continued the university's recent run of success against the rivals from Ann Arbor, as the Spartans knocked off No. 4 Michigan, 63-57, on Thursday night.

Michigan State senior guard Nia Clouden led the way for the Spartans with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting, while adding two rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Trailing 29-26 at halftime, the Spartans used a huge third quarter to seize control of the game, outscoring the Wolverines 23-11 in the frame. Clouden closed the quarter with a buzzer-beating triple to give Michigan State a nine-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Michigan closed to within two points in the final quarter, 49-47, with eight minutes left, but Spartan freshman Matilda Ekh hit a big three-pointer as the shot-clock expired to put MSU back up four points.

Read More

That wasn't the last big shot for Ekh. After the Wolverines had cut the gap back to one point again, 56-55, the freshman hit another dagger with 1:13 left in the game to put MSU back up by four. That appeared to be the killing blow for the Spartans, who closed out the final minutes and put the upset victory on ice.

A matchup of two of the best players in the Big Ten lived up to the hype, with Michigan State's Clouden doing her thing and Michigan's Naz Hillmon responding with 27 points, nine rebounds, two steals and a block. Still, the Spartans made Hillmon earn every one of those points, holding the Wolverine star to a 12-for-25 shooting performance.

Michigan State starting guard Tamara Farquhar finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Starting forward Isaline Alexander, who was tasked with guarding Hillmon, had seven points, four rebounds, three blocks and a steal.

This marks the first win over an Associated Press Top 5 opponent for Michigan State women's basketball since Dec. 9, 2018 when they defeated No. 3 Oregon. The Spartans improve to 13-10 overall and 7-5 in Big Ten play after handing Michigan just its second loss in conference this season.

USATSI_17656491_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State women upset No. 4 Michigan at the Breslin Center

15 seconds ago
CalhounPatriots
MSU Football

Former Spartan defensive end Shilique Calhoun signs reserve/future deal with the Kansas City Chiefs

9 hours ago
USATSI_17642478_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Everything Gabe Brown said after Michigan State's loss to Wisconsin

Feb 9, 2022
MarcoColemanRaiders
MSU Football

Michigan State officially names Marco Coleman Defensive Line Coach

Feb 9, 2022
USATSI_17643284_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Everything Tom Izzo said after loss to Wisconsin

Feb 9, 2022
TuckerSuit
MSU Football

Michigan State vs Western Michigan changed to Friday night Sept. 2

Feb 9, 2022
USATSI_17642451_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Five Takeaways: Michigan State with back-to-back losses after falling to Wisconsin

Feb 8, 2022
USATSI_17433241_168388427_lowres
Football

Mel Tucker, Michigan State off to a red-hot start with 2023 recruiting class

Feb 8, 2022