Michigan State's Joshua Langford on walking away from Basketball: 'I Ran My Race'

Michigan State's fifth-year senior Joshua Langford details his decision to walk away and officially retire from basketball.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State's lone senior has played his final competitive basketball game.

Joshua Langford, a shooting guard out of Alabama, announced his decision to forego a sixth year at MSU and not pursue a professional career.

"I feel like I went out the way that I wanted to. I didn't necessarily let an injury dictate my career. I was able to persevere by God's grace and just kept going," Langford told reporters Monday afternoon. "At the end of the day, I finished. I ran my race."

Langford experienced an up and down journey marked by injuries and his ability to overcome two separate surgeries, leading to his return in 2020 where averaged 9.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

However, when the final buzzer rang, and UCLA topped the Spartans in March, Langford knew he wouldn't play another game in college.

"After the UCLA game ended, I felt at peace," said Langford. "I wasn't excited that we lost the game, but I did have peace."

He was a part of three Big Ten championship teams throughout his five-year career, shot 39% from 3-point land, averaged 10.1 points, and started 101 of 110 games.

Yet, at times the adversity he faced crept in, and on more than one occasion, Langford thought about walking away.

"I thought about giving up 100 times. I even thought about giving up this season just because of how hard it was in terms of COVID and just so many different situations and challenges ... I thought about it right after my first injury, right after my second injury," Langford said. "Those things and those thoughts definitely came to my mind."

But he kept pushing, leaned on his faith, and remembered what his father reiterated time and time again.

"(He) always taught me was to give all I got and never give up," said Langford.

What's next for Langford isn't set in stone. He hopes to stay connected to sports and not just basketball. Though, when it comes to playing, he's not quite ready to join a league at the YMCA, but said someday, "the juices will get flowing."

