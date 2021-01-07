Michigan State's Tom Izzo Thinks NCAA Tournament Relocation is 'Great'

East Lansing, MI – The NCAA announced the relocation of the entire 2021 men's basketball championship Monday morning.

The majority of March Madness will take place in Indianapolis while being exclusively held in Indiana.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is all for it.

"It's great to me," he said. "I think it's smart, I really do. I think it's a good job by the NCAA."

The committees need to have plans in place, especially with it already being January; the tournament is right around the corner.

"You can't do this late," said Izzo. "So, I think they've (NCAA) hung on to see how the pandemic is going to go; how the vaccines, but we know that we're going to be in this for a while yet, where it's not going to be freedom … other than that I think if we take care of our business, I think this is going to be the best alternative."

Izzo commended NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt for his efforts throughout the pandemic, particularly with their latest update, but the blueprint for such things was already available.

"It worked so well in a different kind of way for the NBA … figuring out how they could kind of do things somewhat similar," Izzo said. "It's going to be crazy down there; I'm hoping by then fans are allowed somewhere."

