MSU Basketball: Aaron Henry Ready to Maximize Opportunities

East Lansing, MI – It was a long summer for Michigan State basketball fans as they awaited the decisions of two players who could significantly impact the future of their program.

Xavier Tillman Sr. elected to remain in the 2020 NBA Draft, but after months of speaking to numerous teams, Aaron Henry chose to return to East Lansing for his junior season.

Henry shared some insight into his decision with reporters during a videoconference last week.

He made it clear; the choice wasn't easy, but the 6-foot-6 forward intended to make the most out of his time at Michigan State.

"Just wanted to maximize my opportunity here at State. I realized I had a solid, maybe decent two years, but I have a lot more to give, a lot more to give out of myself for this team and this university," said Henry. "Being back here with these guys, it's my family for forever ... I could have grinded it out either way, but I felt this was the most sensible decision for me."

Out of 22 interviews, Henry received mixed feedback from the two seasons he's spent with the Spartans, and ultimately, teams needed more from him.

"They wanted to see more; they wanted to see my game and what there was to it," Henry said. "There's always more; it's just intrigued on the type of player that I really was ... there were some teams that were high on me; some teams that were low on me ... the feedback was different from every team."

In his third year at MSU, Henry will have plenty of chances to show scouts the type of player he is; with Cassius Winston and Tillman Sr. departing, he is the team's leading returning scorer, meaning his role will undoubtedly expand.

But Henry doesn't see it that way.

"I'm just a piece of the puzzle, honestly," said Henry. "We have a lot of great pieces from head to bottom ... I'm glad to be looked at like that; it's always a wonderful feeling. I'm ready to compete with the team."

