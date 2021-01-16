MSU Basketball: Cassius Winston Makes NBA Debut with Wizards

East Lansing, MI – At Michigan State, Cassius Winston was a superstar, and rightfully so considering everything he accomplished.

At that time, his sidekick was Xavier Tillman Sr., but since the two have been drafted, he's taken a backseat whereas, Tillman made his debut first and scored his first bucket before Winston received any playing time.

However, he appeared in his first regular-season contest Monday night, defeating the Phoenix Suns 128-107 at home.

The Detroit native played two minutes, missed the only shot he took, and dished an assist; something Spartan fans saw hundreds of times.

Winston was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder using the 53rd overall pick and immediately traded to the Wizards.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound floor general is on a two-way contract, which means he will split his time between the NBA and G League.

"You know, just worried a little bit, excited," Winston told reporters after the draft. "You figure like 'eventually one of these gotta be mine,' you know what I'm saying? So, you're sitting there excited. A little bummed out; you felt like you could have gotten picked earlier, so a little bummed out — and then when you get picked, it's like all that just goes out the window. Once you see your name, it's just the feeling takes over, and you're like, 'Wow, I really just got drafted. Like that really happened. We really made that happen.'"

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1