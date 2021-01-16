Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
MSU Basketball: Cassius Winston Makes NBA Debut with Wizards

Former Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston made his NBA debut Monday night against the Phoenix Suns.
East Lansing, MI – At Michigan State, Cassius Winston was a superstar, and rightfully so considering everything he accomplished.

At that time, his sidekick was Xavier Tillman Sr., but since the two have been drafted, he's taken a backseat whereas, Tillman made his debut first and scored his first bucket before Winston received any playing time. 

However, he appeared in his first regular-season contest Monday night, defeating the Phoenix Suns 128-107 at home.

The Detroit native played two minutes, missed the only shot he took, and dished an assist; something Spartan fans saw hundreds of times.

Winston was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder using the 53rd overall pick and immediately traded to the Wizards.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound floor general is on a two-way contract, which means he will split his time between the NBA and G League.

"You know, just worried a little bit, excited," Winston told reporters after the draft. "You figure like 'eventually one of these gotta be mine,' you know what I'm saying? So, you're sitting there excited. A little bummed out; you felt like you could have gotten picked earlier, so a little bummed out — and then when you get picked, it's like all that just goes out the window. Once you see your name, it's just the feeling takes over, and you're like, 'Wow, I really just got drafted. Like that really happened. We really made that happen.'"

MSU Basketball: Cassius Winston Makes NBA Debut with Wizards

