MSU Basketball: Rocket Watts Pulled From Iowa Game For Safety Precautions

After halftime, sophomore guard Rocket Watts didn't return to the court as a health and safety precaution.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State sophomore guard Rocket Watts was pulled from the Iowa game following halftime for health and safety reasons; an MSU spokesperson told reporters during the second half.

"Rocket was sick a little bit … at halftime, he got real sick," head coach Tom Izzo said. "So they did the same thing they did with (Thomas Kithier). They rushed him off, and he'll go through all the protocols."

In a 30-point blowout loss, Watts shot 1-for-5 from the field, grabbed two rebounds, and dished two assists during 10 minutes of action.

"I don't have an update because I haven't met with the doctors yet," said Izzo. "But they'll be no update until after his testing … it'll have to be a PCR test because he tested negative this morning."

On Feb. 6, Kithier left the game early after telling the training staff he didn't feel well. The junior big man was immediately isolated and received several tests the next few days but tested negative for the virus.

Since the summer, 13 of 15 student-athletes on the Spartans roster and 20 individuals within the program have tested positive for COVID-19.

