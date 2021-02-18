MSU Basketball: Tom Izzo Playing 'Musical Chairs' with Spartan Big Men

With not many games left, the time for Tom Izzo to narrow down Michigan State's rotation is now.

Tom Izzo has yet to narrow down a solid rotation for Michigan State basketball, especially when talking about the Spartan centers.

Marcus Bingham Jr. played three minutes against Purdue, starting both halves while simultaneously going scoreless and without a single rebound.

Sophomore forward Julius Marble logged ten second-half minutes (19 overall), scoring ten points to ignite a stagnant offense. He also played some of the best defense MSU fans had seen all year on Purdue's star center Trevion Williams, who was held to two buckets in that time frame (28 points total).

The 6-foot-8 big man was clearly tired as he walked towards the bench with Michigan State leading by two after his layup on Williams.

Thomas Kithier replaced him, and the Boilermakers went on an 8-3 run, once again, taking control.

The junior from Clarkston hung around for the next six minutes as Izzo elected to sit Marble and freshman Mady Sissoko, which came as a surprise considering his five points and four rebounds helped keep it close in the first half.

By the time Marble checked back in, Williams had found his rhythm and did whatever he wanted for the final 4:45 – scoring 10-points during that span and putting the game away.

"I thought he (Williams) was in the paint for four, five, six, seven seconds, but that's gonna be the way it is this year," said Izzo. "We're not very strong in there; I thought Julius Marble did a great job for us."

Sissoko didn't see the floor in the second half, and Kithier ended with one basket, one rebound, and one assist in 11 minutes of action.

"We could have gone with Mady a little bit more," Izzo said. "Marcus plays good the other night, and then he's in so much foul trouble and just his weakness ... we keep trying musical chairs there, which isn't good either, but you can see why. One game somebody plays good, one game, somebody else plays good."

