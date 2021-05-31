MSU Hoops: Branden Dawson Recruiting former Spartans for The Basketball Tournament

Former Michigan State basketball players Branden Dawson and Alvin Ellis III are recruiting fellow alumni for The Basketball Tournament.

East Lansing, Mich. – In 2021, The Basketball Tournament will consist of a 64-team, single-elimination tournament for one million dollars.

TBT's eighth tournament is set for July and August while being aired on ESPN.

The tournament has been host to former college basketball players. This year is no different as Branden Dawson and Alvin Ellis III, two former Michigan State players, are recruiting Spartan alumni to join them this summer.

Every Player Dawson and Ellis Invited

C Adreian Payne

C Derrick Nix

C Matt Costello

F Nick Ward

F Gavin Schilling

F Kenny Goins

G Raymar Morgan

G Durrell Summers

G Travis Trice

G Korie Lucious

G Eron Harris

G Matt McQuaid

Last year, TBT hosted a 24-team single-elimination tournament which ran through July 14, where four former Spartans competed, including Dawson, Nick Ward, Brandon Wood, and Javon Bess.

After advancing to the second round, Big X, featuring Ward and Bess, lost to Red Scare, 77-68.

Ward finished with 11 points and five boards, whereas Bess added four points, three assists, and two rebounds.

Dawson and Wood were eliminated in the opening round following a blown lead against team Men of Mackey, made up of Purdue alumni.

