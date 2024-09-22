MSU Hoops to Play at Some Significant Neutral Sites This Season
Michigan State men's basketball's entire 2024-25 schedule was released last week, including the dates for all 20 of its conference games.
The Spartans will also be playing at some pretty cool neutral sites this season. Let's take a look at those games and when to watch:
State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia (Tuesday, Nov. 12)
Michigan State will head to Atlanta, where it will face Kansas in the 2024 Champions Classic. The annual event, which had previously been held at Madison Square Garden, will return to Atlanta for the first time since 2012.
The Spartans fell to Duke in last year's Champions Classic and won the year before over Kentucky.
Lahaina Civic Center, Maui, Hawaii (Monday, Nov. 25 - TBD)
Michigan State will return to the Maui Invitational for the first time since 2019. It will be the fifth time the program has participated in the tournament.
The Spartans will face Colorado in the opening round. The other teams in this year's invitational include UConn, Memphis, North Carolina, Dayton, Iowa State and Auburn.
Michigan State has never won the Maui Invitational.
Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan (Tuesday, Dec. 17)
The Spartans will face Oakland at Little Caesars Arena for the first time since 2019. Michigan State played at the venue last season when it upset a No. 6-ranked Baylor team.
Michigan State is 21-0 all-time against the Golden Grizzlies. They have met three times before at Little Caesars Arena.
Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York (Saturday, Jan. 25)
While the Spartans won't be playing in MSG for the Champions Classic this year, they will reportedly still be making a trip to the "Mecca of Basketball" for their conference matchup with Rutgers. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported the news this past week.
Michigan State is 12-3 all-time against the Scarlett Knights and is 7-3 in their last 10 meetings.
The Spartans will take the hardwood for their first exhibition game when they head to Coach Tom Izzo's alma mater, Northern Michigan, on Sunday, Oct. 13. Their season begins at home on Monday, Nov. 4 when they host Monmouth. They head to Atlanta for the Champions Classic the following week.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.