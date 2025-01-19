MSU Needs Best Version of Xavier Booker to Beat Illinois
The Michigan State Spartans face a season-defining game against the Illinois Fighting Illini this afternoon.
Illinois is one of the best teams in the country, with a 14-3 record and the seventh spot in the NET rankings. Brad Underwood has one of his best rosters since becoming the coach in 2017.
MSU is on a 10-game winning streak but has not yet faced a team like Illinois. This may be the toughest test it has faced all season.
Tom Izzo has gotten great production out of his roster this season, as players like Jeremy Fears Jr. and Jase Richardson have been revelations. Expect those players to perform well against the Illini.
However, there is one player who has immense talent but has not put together consistent performances yet: Xavier Booker. The sophomore shows flashes of his five-star high school ranking but often leaves Izzo and MSU fans wanting more.
Booker averages 6.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 15.5 minutes. However, he is not shooting particularly well, connecting on 43.8 percent of his shots and only 20.8 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Booker often looks disengaged on offense, usually taking the first three-point attempt he gets when he finds himself open. There are usually better looks the offense could get.
The offense looks better when Booker is operating inside the 3-point line. He needs to use his 6-foot-11 frame and unique ball-handling ability to get to the basket, as he has been much more effective around the rim than from beyond the arc.
When locked in, Booker is an excellent defender. However, he often drifts on that side of the ball, too. He is a good athlete and moves well, so he should use that against Illinois’ bigs like Will Riley and Ben Humrichous.
MSU is a completely different team when Booker is locked in. Izzo has brought him off the bench after starting him for two games. Booker must earn his way back into the starting lineup with hard effort and good play, which are things he is capable of.
The Spartans need all hands on deck when they take on the Illini. If they get a good game from Booker, they have a real shot at taking down a great opponent.
