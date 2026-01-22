MSU Set to Host Top 2027 Tight End on Visit

New Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff have been very busy over the past few days on the high school recruiting trail. Not only have they extended offers to several prospects, but the Spartans are also scheduled to host two Junior Days at the end of the month, with many elite prospects expected to attend.

One of those recruits is a four-star in-state tight end prospect in the 2027 class who will be in East Lansing for the second Michigan State Junior Day on January 31.

Four-Star Tight End Slated to Visit Michigan State

According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, Michigan State is expected to host Anthony Cartwright III, a four-star tight end from Detroit Country Day High School in Detroit, Michigan, for a Junior Day visit on Jan. 31.

Detroit Country Day's Anthony Cartwright catches a TD pass during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Joseph P. Healey Field. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simmons reported that Cartwright’s trip to East Lansing will follow a visit to Oregon on the 24th. He also noted that Michigan State is a team to watch in the four-star tight end’s recruitment, with Miami and Michigan also in the mix.

“Michigan tight end Anthony Cartwright has over 30 offers, and his options are open, but he has visits to Oregon (Jan. 24) and Michigan State (Jan. 31),” Simmons wrote. “We are told not to sleep on the Spartans. The buzz has been around schools like Miami, Michigan and Oregon.”

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Cartwright is among the most talented tight end recruits in the country, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 264 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 19 tight end, and the No. 6 prospect from Michigan.

The previous Michigan State staff initially offered him in October 2023. While Fitzgerald mostly brought in new faces at nearly every coaching position, he retained tight ends coach Brian Wozniak, which likely means the Spartans haven’t lost much ground in Cartwright’s recruitment amid the coaching turnover.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

The young tight end’s upcoming trip to East Lansing will allow him to meet Fitzgerald in person and get a feel for the new Michigan State staff. If the Spartans make a strong impression on him, they should be able to improve their standing with Cartwright.

As of right now, Michigan has firmly established itself as the leader in Cartwright’s recruitment, with him taking three unofficial visits to Ann Arbor this fall and Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine giving the Wolverines an 81.4% chance to land the four-star.

Although the Spartans are currently behind in Cartwright's recruitment, they are not out of the race and should be able to make up significant ground when he visits East Lansing at the end of the month.

