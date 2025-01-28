MSU's Izzo Gets Real About Recruiting, NIL
Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans are No. 7 in the country, per recent polls. A team built on a strong 2023 class foundation (Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Xavier Booker) and contributions from unheralded talent as well as a freshman gem like Jase Richardson.
Those recruits were nabbed the old-fashioned way. As Izzo recently told Fox Sports' John Fanta, it's all about relationships. Not fiscal, but personal ones.
"I'm still a relationship-based coach and I think relationships are extremely important," Izzo said.
Izzo later got blunt about the transfer portal and NIL, giving sentiments that could easily be aligned with a view of the recruiting trail.
"I'm just going to keep trying to do my job the best I can," he said. "The day that we are a transactional program at Michigan State, I won't be here. Relationships are everything to me. I've been so fortunate, from Mateen Cleaves to Draymond Green to Cassius Winston to Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson, those relationships that still take place every summer when they call and I call them, I worry about what that's going to be like for players who are at several different schools. That said, I've got to do my job and adjust, but not totally change, that's for sure."
It goes in line with what he told me back in October at Big Ten Basketball Media Days. I asked him about some recent losses suffered on the recruiting trail, close-but-no-cigar top-three finishes that will likely continue to be commonplace in a world of NIL, instant-gratification -- and Izzo's refusal to give in to the status quo.
"Part of recruiting is going to money, part of recruiting is going to be fit. In other words -- nobody’s coming to sit anymore," Izzo said. "Jason Richardson came there and played 16 minutes a game. He was the No. 5 player in the country but it was a national championship team. … Draymond came there and played eight minutes a game. That ain’t happening anymore. I think Purdue and us have done it pretty similarly over the years -- probably because of our mentors. I’d like to see Jud [Heathcoate], Gene [Keady] and Bobby [Knight] and Clem [Haskins], I’d like to see those guys when I first came into the league survive in this time. ... It’s like the draft ... Kids just aren’t ready. And that includes college.
"Money a little bit, but I think just the fact that you know, we got some good players [already] and got some good players that could be back. You know, that’s our problem. Does Booker get good enough and go, does somebody else get good enough and go? Does somebody else get unhappy and leave? But right now, that’s not the way it is. Kids will go different places now just to play, and some of that’s the NIL, they think the NIL opportunities will be bigger if you’re playing and scoring points. It’s a challenging part, but I’m cool where we are."
Right now, being "cool" with where the Spartans are has gotten them to a 17-2 record and No. 1 in the Big Ten conference. Maybe Izzo is onto something.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
