MSU's Xavier Booker Putting on the Weight he Needs to Contend With Big Ten Big Men
Michigan State men's basketball center Xavier Booker came in as a highly-touted five-star recruit who could stretch the floor as a big man.
One of the main knocks against Booker is that he needs to put on weight, especially with the size he has faced and will continue to face in the Big Ten.
Booker said at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday that he's up to 242 pounds now, a drastic increase from where he was when he first entered the program.
"It feels good," the sophomore center said. "And I came out here, I was like -- I don't know how much I was -- probably 215. It's been a journey so far, but now that I have gained this weight, now I got to learn how to use it and utilize it. So, I've been working on that, for sure."
Booker has been working on several areas of his game this offseason, which is vital for a three-level scoring threat such as himself.
"The summer, it's been great," Booker said. "I've been getting better in every aspect, getting stronger, I mean, learning how to use the weight I've put on, just learning how to be lower, learn how to score in the post ... obviously shooting, getting reps up with that, just getting better at my game all in general."
The weight Booker has added will benefit him on both ends of the court as he looks to be able to both defend and score down low.
"It helps a lot, for sure [defensively]," Booker said. "I mean, it helps offensively, too, when I'm in the post, learn how to get low and use my weight."
While the weight has been the main difference in Booker's offseason progression, there's been mental progression as well now that he has experienced a full season of college hoops.
"I mean, to be honest, I feel like I've always been pretty skilled," Booker said. "I know I've been capable, I've been doing [those] things. But honestly, I just feel more comfortable doing it, so I mean, I've got a year under my belt now, I feel like I'm way more comfortable going into next season."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.