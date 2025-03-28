MSU Defense Needs Masterful Kohler Performance
The Michigan State Spartans take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament in a highly anticipated matchup. Not only are the Spartans looking to push their way back to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019, but they're looking for the defense to show up and perform to get them there.
The game should be closely contested given both teams' regular season stats on offense, but the true telling in winning this game, if you are MSU, is to protect the basketball. If the Spartans' defense comes to life early, along with its offense, it could spell well for the MSU crew.
One of the bigger members of the squad that needs to take command over the defense is the Spartans' defensive leader, junior forward Jaxon Kohler. Kohler leads the Spartans in rebounds per game with 7.5 this season and is ranked within the top 10 in the Big Ten in that category as well.
Since the beginning of the tournament, Kohler has collected 11 rebounds: nine in Round 1 against the Bryant Bulldogs and two against the New Mexico Lobos. Fortunately for the Spartan faithful, the MSU offense took care of business to get the team where it is now, perhaps saving Kohler's prime defense for a game of these standards.
Kohler finished with double-digit rebounds nine times during the regular season, with a collegiate career high 16 rebounds coming in the battle against the Wisconsin Badgers. Coach Tom Izzo will be looking to see Kohler get his hands on the ball under the basket, if it means anything to moving one step closer to a national championship.
"I take every approach to a game the exact same way," Kohler said earlier this week. "I don't feel like I get overexcited or under excited by anything. My preparation for every game is the exact same and I feel like ten out of ten times it works."
If Kohler touches double-digit rebounds against the Rebels, he should put the Spartans in great position to win this game. The Rebels struggle particularly in offensive rebounding, so capitalizing on that will be key for Kohler and the rest of the Spartan bigs.
