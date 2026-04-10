MSU's Fears Declares for NBA Draft, Keeping College Eligibility
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Michigan State's superstar is exploring his options at the pro level.
On Friday afternoon, All-American MSU point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. announced via social media that he would be entering the NBA Draft process while holding onto his two remaining seasons of college eligibility. Fears led the Spartans with 15.2 points per game and led the nation with 9.4 assists per game as a redshirt sophomore.
Fears will have a lot of time to hear feedback from NBA teams and decide whether to come back to Michigan State or not. According to a report by Jon Rothstein from earlier this week, the deadline for players to withdraw from the draft is May 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
The impact of that eventual decision cannot be understated. Fears was the most individually valuable player to his team in the Big Ten this season, and perhaps in college basketball. MSU's hopes of a national title chase next season would quickly go "poof" without him.
Odds at Return for Fears
The idea that Fears will go away can be spooky, but the odds are that he will be back. On Thursday, ESPN's Jeremy Woo ranked the top 100 prospects in this year's draft. He has Fears on there at No. 73, which is in the territory where he'd likely go undrafted.
That's definitely not the future Fears has in mind. He'd maybe be able to score a two-way NBA contract, but Fears would almost certainly make more money staying at Michigan State by several orders of magnitude.
This can ultimately be a beneficial process for Fears and MSU. NBA programs will bring a different perspective on what Fears can do to become a better player and better position himself to improve his professional stock for the years down the line.
Other Spartans have tested the NBA waters and eventually came back. Jaden Akins did so before his senior season during the 2023 offseason and then played two more seasons for Michigan State. That same offseason, A.J. Hoggard also dipped his toes into the professional waters before making a return.
Overall, unless Fears suddenly makes a big jump, there isn't too much reason to worry. It makes more sense for Fears' career financially to come back already, and it will probably take at least one more season before he becomes NBA-ready.
Also, don't be too surprised if Coen Carr does this, as well. He's athletic and productive enough that NBA teams will be lining up to hand over feedback in order to help position him for a successful professional career.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika