MSU's Fears Declares for NBA Draft, Keeping College Eligibility

Michigan State's superstar is exploring his options at the pro level.

On Friday afternoon, All-American MSU point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. announced via social media that he would be entering the NBA Draft process while holding onto his two remaining seasons of college eligibility. Fears led the Spartans with 15.2 points per game and led the nation with 9.4 assists per game as a redshirt sophomore.

Jeremy Fears Jr. is declaring for the NBA Draft, but he’s maintaining his college eligibility. pic.twitter.com/cgXHi5D8Ua — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) April 10, 2026

Fears will have a lot of time to hear feedback from NBA teams and decide whether to come back to Michigan State or not. According to a report by Jon Rothstein from earlier this week, the deadline for players to withdraw from the draft is May 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The impact of that eventual decision cannot be understated. Fears was the most individually valuable player to his team in the Big Ten this season, and perhaps in college basketball. MSU's hopes of a national title chase next season would quickly go "poof" without him.

Odds at Return for Fears

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. hunches over during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The idea that Fears will go away can be spooky, but the odds are that he will be back. On Thursday, ESPN's Jeremy Woo ranked the top 100 prospects in this year's draft. He has Fears on there at No. 73, which is in the territory where he'd likely go undrafted.

That's definitely not the future Fears has in mind. He'd maybe be able to score a two-way NBA contract, but Fears would almost certainly make more money staying at Michigan State by several orders of magnitude.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. drives to the basket against North Dakota State during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This can ultimately be a beneficial process for Fears and MSU. NBA programs will bring a different perspective on what Fears can do to become a better player and better position himself to improve his professional stock for the years down the line.

Other Spartans have tested the NBA waters and eventually came back. Jaden Akins did so before his senior season during the 2023 offseason and then played two more seasons for Michigan State. That same offseason, A.J. Hoggard also dipped his toes into the professional waters before making a return.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) looks for an open man during the first half as UConn defends during the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, unless Fears suddenly makes a big jump, there isn't too much reason to worry. It makes more sense for Fears' career financially to come back already, and it will probably take at least one more season before he becomes NBA-ready.

Also, don't be too surprised if Coen Carr does this, as well. He's athletic and productive enough that NBA teams will be lining up to hand over feedback in order to help position him for a successful professional career.