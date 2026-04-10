MSU Reportedly Reaches Out to Mountain West Portal Prospect

Michigan State has reportedly reached out to an interesting transfer portal prospect from the Mountain West Conference.

According to a Friday morning report by popular social media account College Basketball Content, MSU is one school that has been in contact with New Mexico transfer Tomislav Buljan. This past season for the Lobos, Buljan averaged 13.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while starting all 35 games he played in. He's listed on the UNM roster at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

From Split, Croatia, Buljan would be a very interesting pickup if the Spartans and Tom Izzo were to continue to pursue and eventually add him. He just technically finished up his freshman season, but Buljan will be turning 24 years old this coming November.

Buljan is one of the first publicly known prospects that Michigan State has shown interest in. A lot of fans are hoping for Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell , but big men are in high demand this cycle. MSU would be wise to expand its outreach and recruit some other players here and there while trying to just fill in one remaining spot.

What Buljan Could Provide

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, WA, USA; New Mexico Lobos forward Tomislav Buljan (10) dunks the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Cleaning up the Glass

Rebounding would be the big thing Buljan brings to the table. Those 10.3 rebounds per game last season were the most in the Mountain West, also finishing 10th in the NCAA. His 360 total rebounds were sixth-most in college hoops.

He's strong on the boards on either end. Popular analytics site KenPom gives him the fifth-best offensive rebounding rate in the country (17.6%). Buljan is ranked 15th on the defensive end (27.1%).

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shakes the hand of an Ohio State assistant before a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Easier Transition to Big Ten

New Mexico doesn't really have high-major status these days, but the Lobos are still facing some strong competition. The Mountain West Conference was rated the sixth-best conference in college hoops this season on KenPom, and was closer to the Big East in fifth than to the Atlantic 10 in seventh. The gap between fourth-place ACC and the MWC is also narrower than sixth place and the West Coast Conference in eighth.

Also, conditioning should be no problem for Buljan now. He already played 25.9 minutes per game this past season, and "The Pit" in Albuquerque is at an elevation of 5,100 feet. East Lansing's elevation, on the other hand, is at 856 feet. Competition will be stiffer in the Big Ten, but the elevation change will mean Buljan won't tire out very quickly, which is nice to have with a big man.