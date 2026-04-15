Michigan State Sets Visit with 7-Foot-2 Transfer Portal Big

Michigan State is finally beginning to make some progress on finding a transfer portal big man.

On Wednesday morning, Jeff Borzello of ESPN reported that Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke had scheduled a visit with the Spartans for Friday. Bonke is also visiting Kansas on Wednesday, with potential future visits to Clemson, N.C. State, Cincinnati, and South Carolina also lined up.

Nov 28, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Davidson Wildcats forward Sean Logan (15) dribbles as Providence Friars center Anton Bonke (5) defends during the first half at the Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bonke, standing at 7-foot-2 and 260 pounds, is ranked 107th overall and 12th among centers within On3's transfer portal rankings. He's ranked 138th overall and 17th at his position by 247Sports. Bonke will have at least one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop, with the possibility that he can gain a second, since his freshman year was spent at a junior college.

This past season, Bonke, hailing from small island nation Vanuatu, averaged 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game for the 49ers on 25.6 minutes per game. Prior to that, Bonke spent a season at Providence, where he scarcely played. His freshman season was at Eastern Arizona College.

What Bonke Brings to Table

Feb 8, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Sincere Parker (23) shoots the ball against Charlotte 49ers center Anton Bonke (49) during the first half at FedExForum. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

The height for Bonke makes him a high-potential add. That lack of production during that year at Providence, where he only appeared in 16 games, is a little concerning to me, but sometimes international big men can be late bloomers. According to an interview from when he was at Eastern Arizona College, he didn't start playing hoops until he was 16 years old.

That means there are some parts of Bonke's game that might be a bit unpolished. He doesn't really move on the perimeter on defense as well as Carson Cooper did this past season, but he still moves very well for someone his size. Bonke and Jeremy Fears Jr. would be another instant alley-oop connection, but Bonke can also go to work on the low block and use either his left or right hand on a jump hook.

Feb 8, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte 49ers center Anton Bonke (49) handles the ball against Memphis Tigers forward Aaron Bradshaw (11) during the first half at FedExForum. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Bonke also has some stretch ability. It's not something he's going to constantly do, only taking 1.1 three-point attempts per game last season, but he finished the season 13-for-38 (34.2%) from behind the three-point arc. That will give the Spartans two stretch fives with him and Jesse McCulloch .

That rebounding is also a huge plus. In terms of offensive and defensive rebounding rate, KenPom had him as one of the better rebounders in the country. He finished 40th on the offensive glass (14.5%) and 53rd on the other end (23.7%).

Dec 20, 2024; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Deivon Smith (5) shoots the ball over Providence Friars center Anton Bonke (5) during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images