MSU's Tom Izzo's All-Time NCAA Tourney Record, Best Finishes

He's called "Mr. March" for a reason.

Longtime Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo knows what success at this part of the season looks like. This will be his 28th time leading MSU into March Madness as the head coach, making it every single year since 1998. It's the longest streak by one coach at one school in NCAA history. Here's a quick breakdown of some of Izzo's accomplishments and best runs. Izzo's 59 tournament wins (to 26 losses) put him in a tie for the fifth-most such victories in history by one coach.

2000 National Title

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo points during the first half against Florida in the NCAA tournament championship game April 3, 2000 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

That feeling Izzo seems to continue chasing is his first and only national title, which he won during his fifth year as the head coach in East Lansing and during Year 3 of the ongoing tournament streak. It's still one of two national championships in the Spartans' history, alongside the 1979 title led by head coach Jud Heathcote and the legendary Magic Johnson.

The run from 1999-00 Michigan State is still one of the best ever. MSU won all six games during its run to the title that year by at least 10 points, with the culmination being a 13-point win over Florida in the final.

8 Final Fours

Mar 31, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo celebrates by cutting the nets after beating the Duke Blue Devils in the championship game of the East Regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

That doesn't mean Izzo hasn't gotten close to duplicating 2000, though. Izzo has made the Final Four eight total times, the fifth-most of any coach ever and the most among all active coaches right now.

It's that national semifinal round that seems to cause trouble. Izzo is 2-6 during the Final Four round, taking his teams in 2000 and 2009 to the national title game. His teams in 1999, 2001, 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2019 ended up falling two wins short of the national championship.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo watches the action during a game against Indiana at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Regardless, eight Final Fours is a special number. If Izzo were a program by himself, only eight schools (excluding MSU) would be able to say as many or more Final Fours as him. The only Big Ten teams with at least as many as Izzo alone are UCLA (18), Ohio State (10), and Indiana (8).

16 Sweet 16s

Michigan State's Tom Izzo gives instructions to his team during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State has also become a regular in the Sweet 16 round of the tournament. Izzo has had more years where he's reached the second weekend of March Madness (16 times) than he has not (14 times). Again, if Izzo's career were just compared as its own history, it would be in a tie for 17th all-time.

This has also resulted in 11 appearances in the Elite Eight. That would be in a tie for 13th all-time. We'll have to see if Izzo continues to count these numbers up this year. The Spartans open their NCAA Tournament run against No. 14 seed North Dakota State on Tuesday (4:05 p.m. ET, TNT).