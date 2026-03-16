MSU's History of Success in March Madness, By the Numbers

This tournament is how seasons get remembered.

An otherwise great season can be spoiled by an early exit, and an otherwise mediocre season can become immortal with a deep run. March Madness is the climax of every team's season, and Michigan State is hoping that this year adds on to its program's long history of accomplishments over the year.

National Championships: 2

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo lifts the NCAA championship trophy after the win over Florida, April 3, 2000 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. Mateen Cleaves is at right. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

The crown jewels of MSU's trophy case are its two national championship trophies from the 1979 and 2000 tournaments. The Spartans are one of 15 schools with multiple national titles.

Michigan State captured its first title in '79 with Earvin "Magic" Johnson leading the way, taking down Indiana State and Larry Bird in the national title game that drew an estimated viewership of 35 million on television. The 2000 team, led by Mateen Cleaves and Morris Peterson, won all six tournament games by double-digits, taking down Florida by the score of 89-76 in the final.

Final Fours: 10

Mar 31, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Cassius Winston (5) celebrates after beating the Duke Blue Devils in the championship game of the East Regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

MSU has also been a part of the last four teams standing 10 times in its history, with eight of those Final Fours coming under head coach Tom Izzo. It has happened in 1957, 1979 (title), 1999, 2000 (title), 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2015, and 2019.

Not many schools are in that tier. Only six other schools have at least 10, as recognized by the NCAA. North Carolina leads with 21, Duke has 18, UCLA has 18, Kentucky has 17, Kansas has 15, and Ohio State has 10.

Sweet 16s: 22

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. hunches over during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State is also a frequent visitor to the second weekend of the tournament. The Spartans have been a part of the last 16 teams left 22 times, with 17 of those coming since March Madness went to 64 teams in 1985.

Sixteen of those Sweet 16s have happened under Izzo. That means that MSU has gotten to that second phase of the tournament more often than it hasn't under Izzo's leadership.

Tournament Streak (ongoing): 28

Michigan State's Tom Izzo gives instructions to his team during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Oh yeah, and this is the 28th time in a row that Michigan State has made the NCAA Tournament field. It's not only the longest active streak in the nation, as recognized by the NCAA, but it's an extension of the record for the longest streak by one coach at one school.

The odds of fielding at least a tournament-caliber team every single year for a generation are staggering. Only Gonzaga (27 years in a row) is close. After that, Purdue (12 years) is in third. Appreciate the streak every year where it goes up by one more.