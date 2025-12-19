MSU, Izzo Seek to Preserve Perfect All-Time Record vs. Oakland

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State and Oakland have met 23 times. The Spartans have been victorious 23 times. They'll put that perfect record on the line on Saturday.

All of those meetings have been with Tom Izzo on the Spartans' sideline and Greg Kampe on the Golden Grizzlies' sideline. The friendship between Izzo and Kampe is no secret, and it seems like the type of bond where Izzo cannot allow Kampe to get him, because he knows that Kampe will hold it over him forever.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, left, talks with Oakland's head coach Greg Kampe before the game on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

"It doesn't matter what his record is," Izzo said Thursday afternoon. "He's been good all the time. I can't think of how many big blowouts we've had with him."

Izzo spoke about that and much more during his media availability that day. Spartan Nation was there and captured everything he said, and a full video of Izzo's press conference can be viewed below.

Oakland is entering Saturday's matchup (noon ET, BTN) with an uninspiring 6-6 overall record. That does not tell the entire story of the Golden Grizzlies' season, though, as they have played current AP No. 2 Michigan, No. 6 Purdue, No. 8 Houston, and UCF.

You think Michigan State's non-conference schedule was difficult? Try being Oakland, which is about to face its fourth top-10 opponent already. KenPom ranks the Golden Grizzlies' non-conference schedule sixth in the country; MSU's is 70th.

Oakland isn't going to be a team scared to face MSU. The Golden Grizzlies started down Purdue and were within one point at halftime, ultimately losing by 10. They then traveled to UCF, had a second-half lead at one point, and were right there until the very end.

OU has also gotten out to a 2-0 record in Horizon League play, capturing wins over Purdue-Fort Wayne and Robert Morris.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches the action during a game against the Toledo Rockets at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"Sometimes, Kampe's got a really bad record because he's so dumb," Izzo quipped. "He plays, like, six of us [power-conference teams]. And 99% [of the time], I'm the only one that's not only on the road. If he's playing Kansas, it's on the road. If he's playing Arizona, it's on the road. If he plays Kentucky, it's on the road. Indiana, Purdue, they're all road games.

"So his record is always bad, and that gives fans, media, and your own players a perception that they're not that good."

Just last year at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Oakland was giving MSU a bit of a scare. The Spartans only led that game by one point at halftime, but used a big second half to win by 19 and make the scoreboard look a little prettier than how the game actually went.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo listens to a ref make a call during a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, inside the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

