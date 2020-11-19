NBA Draft 2020: Cassius Winston Heads To Washington Wizards

Michigan State's Cassius Winston is now officially a pro basketball player as he heads to the Washington Wizards.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State's Cassius Winston is now officially a pro basketball player as he heads to the Washington Wizards; however, the Oklahoma City Thunder drafted him No. 53 overall on Wednesday night.

The Wizards made a trade with OKC to acquire the pick; Winston is considered a steal this late in the final round.

He is the second Spartan selected in the 2020 NBA Draft, following his former teammate Xavier Tillman Sr.; taken early in the second by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Winston put together one of the most dominant runs in college basketball, averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 assists while shooting 43% from the three-point line for his career.

"Gritty, unselfish point guard who plays winning basketball and made progress each season as a scorer," Ringer staff writer Kevin O'Connor said when evaluating the 6-foot-1 point guard.

He won Big Ten Player of the Year in 2019 and earned a first-team selection again the following year where Winston averaged 32.7 minutes, 18.6 points, 5.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals as a senior – not to mention setting a new record for the most assists in Big Ten history.

