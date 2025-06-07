Podcast: Should Jase Richardson Have Stayed at MSU Another Year?
Jase Richardson is less than a month away from reaching his dream of making it to the NBA.
The Spartan legacy decided to leave Michigan State early and declare for the NBA Draft after just one season in East Lansing.
Fans were heartbroken, but it didn't come as a surprise. Richardson had been a projected lottery pick for months, and he helped lead the Spartans back to prominence.
But there's a solid case that Richardson should have stayed one more year. And he may have been better off for it.
Our Aidan Champion discusses this on this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast. You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo had spoken on Richardson's decision when he addressed the media in April.
"I'll be very honest with you. That was fun. That was awesome," Izzo said. "You watch a kid come and just go through the process and grow and perform and easy to talk to his family because of the relationship.
"I'm the one that, a month before the season, told him he should put his name in. Because I think he can be ready to play. I think it all depends on what's out there. And I thought from what I saw from other players that I'm hearing other things about, and then, I have a lot of people in the NBA now. I mean, a lot of people. I don't have a few anymore. I have a lot of people.
"And was I almost surprised at some of the numbers I was hearing on where he would go? I guess a little bit. But once I realized that -- he was one kid I did not feel sad (about) at all. I said to myself, 'Wow, wow.' Just think the privilege I've had. I've had his father (Jason Richardson), who won a national championship and two Big Ten Championships, and his son who won a Big Ten Championship and played in an Elite Eight.
"And they both get to fulfill their dream of going to the NBA. I mean, that is all good. There is nothing -- and if anybody out there says something about that, I'm just telling you, it's all good."
