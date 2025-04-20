Michigan State's Tom Izzo Talks Jase Richardson's Declaring for Draft
For a coach, there's good situations and bad situations when it comes to a player's departure.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, who lost three players to the portal, one to graduation and one -- likely -- to the NBA Draft this spring, has experienced both in just the past few weeks.
He used former Spartan forward Xavier Booker's transfer as an example of where he felt he failed. On the other hand, there's a sense of reassurance when a talent like Jase Richardson declares for the NBA Draft and is expected to be a lottery pick after just one year of college.
"There's disappointment in not being able to do a good enough job to help a kid fulfill his dream," Izzo said. "What I said about Book, I'm disappointed in myself. I'm excited on the other side [with Richardson], so that keeps me at least -- doesn't keep me level, now. You can't be level this day in age -- but it keeps me from falling over."
For the fans, there was sadness when Richardson had announced his decision. The Spartan faithful knew they had something special with the freshman phenom. But for Izzo, there was happiness, excitment even, as he had said.
"I'll be very honest with you. That was fun. That was awesome," said the Hall-of-Fame coach. "You watch a kid come and just go through the process and grow and perform and easy to talk to his family because of the relationship.
"I'm the one that, a month before the season, told him he should put his name in. Because I think he can be ready to play. I think it all depends on what's out there. And I thought from what I saw from other players that I'm hearing other things about, and then, I have a lot of people in the NBA now. I mean, a lot of people. I don't have a few anymore. I have a lot of people.
"And was I almost surprised at some of the numbers I was hearing on where he would go? I guess a little bit. But once I realized that -- he was one kid I did not feel sad [about] at all. I said to myself, 'Wow, wow.' Just think the privilege I've had. I've had his father [Jason Richardson], who won a national championship and two Big Ten Championships, and his son who won a Big Ten Championship and played in an Elite Eight.
"And they both get to fulfill their dream of going to the NBA. I mean, that is all good. There is nothing -- and if anybody out there says something about that, I'm just telling you, it's all good.
"And listen, if the rules were like football and the kid had to stay three years, he would've stayed three years. If they were like some other sport that maybe two years, he would've stayed two years. But in this sport, you have to weigh [your options] -- thank God his father has been in it and is well-respected. Thank God I've had enough people around the league that are telling me where they think he's going to go.
"And if he goes anywhere near where he thinks he's going to go, I'm packing the suitcase. And I think it's great. And once he interviews, he's going to move up. Wherever he is, he's going to move up. And so, that part is all good."
